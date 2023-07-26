A Limpopo woman shared her cooking fail when pap she cooked in an aluminium pot turned out not how she expected

The pap stuck to the lid and looked like cake when it was lifted out of the pot

Netizens wagged their finger and reminded her that Hart is the best pot to cook pap and not non-stick pots

A Venda woman tried to cook pap in a non-stick pot, and it disappointed her. Image: @dzuvhanetsh

Source: TikTok

A Venda woman learned a hard lesson when she cooked pap in a non-stick pot, and it stuck to the lid.

The woman was reminded that pap is best cooked using old-school Hart pots!

Venda woman cooks pap with a modern pot on TikTok video

The video was posted on TikTok by @dzuvhanetsh, and her pap-cooking fail was viewed 341K times. The beauty's cooking video shows how she cooked pap in a modern non-stick pot. When the pap was cooked, she lifted the lid only to find that the pap had stuck onto the cover. Her hilarious caption pointed out the hard lesson she learned: always cook pap using Hart pots for best pap results.

Africans all over Mzansi grew up with the unquestioned knowledge that our parents cooked pap using Hart pots which are reliable when making the Mzansi staple food.

Watch the video of how the pap looked here:

South Africans remind the woman to use Hart pots for pap next time

Netizens weighed in on the woman's poor choice of pots for cooking pap.

Tshegofatso said:

"Slice it like a cake next time."

Maccarso Bokang Waha added:

"We know pap is cooked using only Hart."

Tebogonina1 commented:

"I always get that every time I leave it too long."

Fentse mohlamme pointed out:

"This is why my friend gave me a Hart pot."

Pulane empathized with her.

"I'm crying with you."

