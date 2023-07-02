A Limpopo man's TikTok tutorial showcases his unique two-handed technique for cooking proper pap

The trending short footage displayed the amount of energy it takes to get the perfect pap consistency

People were impressed with his cooking skills as he alternated the wooden spatula between his hands

A video of a man cooking pap went viral.

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video featuring a Limpopo man showcasing his two-handed technique for cooking pap was a success.

In the two-minute clip, the man @michaelvusimuzimboweni, confidently demonstrates his method on a hot stove, leaving viewers impressed and eager to learn.

TikTok content creator shows the art of cooking pap

Pap is a traditional South African staple, holds cultural significance and is enjoyed by many across the country.

The gent's tutorial not only provided a lesson on cooking this beloved dish but also showcased the intricate skill and finesse required to achieve the perfect consistency.

Video of pap tutorial becomes a hit on TikTok

Netizens were not only impressed by the man's two-handed technique but also amused by his ease and comfort while cooking

Some ladies joked that he must come to teach their partners who are clueless about making perfect pap, let alone working the stove.

Watch the video below:

South Africans wowed by man's pap cooking skills

@lillianmanyisi said:

"So clean papa wow."

@magraniesmhlongo commented:

"I'm impressed. Keep up the good work buti ha swa tsakisa xem va kala vavanuna vo fana na wena."

@marhadebe mentioned:

"Come teach my partner amazing lutho nje ngebhodo this is very impressive."

@tiisetsomadikhetla wrote:

"This is a man from Woolworth."

@770116ben3 stated:

"Sure boss men's conference did well."

@sollymthembi posted:

"This looks like a war."

@queenphunyu added:

"Need to pay lobola for you."

@user5438261416910 said:

"Glass stoves don't need this technique of Venda and Pedi. You broke it, get a stove please."

