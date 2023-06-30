One woman decided to record herself cooking, and she had people laughing when things went askew

The content creator on TikTok was preparing pap and attempted to use a non-stick pot in order to try and

Many people found it amusing as the woman expressed her regret about using a boot that is not stainless steel

A woman on TikTok filmed a hilarious video of her cooking experience. The lady attempted to make her pap without a stainless steel pot.

Venda woman regrets not making pap in Hart pot after it sticks to lid instead. Image: @dzuvhanetsh

Source: TikTok

The result was hilarious, and her video received over 4,000 likes. Many viewers commented that they would always recommend using a Hart pot.

Woman regrets making pap with a pot that's not Hart

A woman @dzuvhanetsh recorded how her pap got stuck to the pot while cooking, showing that the mass of pap clung to the pot instead. Watch the video below:

South Africans discuss Hart as the best pot for pap

Many people enjoy watching cooking vlogs, and numerous viewers commented on the video, saying that they could relate to her missing Hart.

Jay Van der Westhuiz wrote:

"Lol my mom forced me to buy Hart coz she hated my aluminum pots."

Maccardo Bokang Waha added:

I don't fully understand but we know vhuswa/pap is cooked only Hart.

Sir-Ronald Janse Van Rensburg said:

"Once cooked pap with a non stick pot and never again. Hart is the only pot for pap."

precipurity added:

"I thought I'm the only one who prefers cooking pap with Hart.

Cathyy laughed:

"What happenedd, lol dzi non stick mara."

