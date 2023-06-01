An Irish TikTokker has captured the attention of Mzansi with her recent video, where she hilariously rates the country's cuisine

Netizens exploded with humorous reactions and comments, questioning her pap-eating technique

The young lady's reactions to koeksisters and pap have had people questioning her about where she got the food from

South Africans try out South African food and shared her thoughts. Images: @brisanchtow/TikTok.

An Irish TikToker has caused a stir among South Africans with her recent ratings of the country's food.

TikTok Video of Irish Woman rating Mzansi food trends

Sanchia Bristow uploaded a video of her girlfriend trying out South African foods. While her reaction amazed viewers, one aspect raised eyebrows: her peculiar way of eating pap and the rating she gave it.

Irish lady's unconventional way of eating pap trends

Pap, a staple of South African cuisine, is a maize-based porridge enjoyed in various ways, from rolling it into balls to eating it with hands or utensils. However, the Irish TikToker's unconventional approach left many Mzansi scratching their heads.

Watch the video below:

Irish TikToker's South African food ratings spark Mzansi's curiosity

TikTok exploded with humorous reactions and comments, with many questioning her pap-eating technique.

While Mzansi appreciated the TikTokers' willingness to explore their cuisine, they couldn't resist poking fun at the pap-eating mishap:

@Juicejay_18 said:

"Why is she biting the pap like that."

@Swifty commented:

"If she didn't like the first one, it's chai."

@she'scute said:

"She should try krummel pap and milk and sugar; sometimes, I add cream to mine."

@Lowki love

"That's a twirl, not a koeksister. It's a type of doughnut. What South African are you?"

@KEANUREEVES187 said:

"What koeksister is that?"

@Nadine Hoogenboezem commented:

"Instant pudding and ice cream is my childhood."

@Tay said:

"Why is that koeksister so light.'

@Siyolise commented:

"Next time you try pap, try it with gravy meat."

Mzansi Reacts to TikTok video of lady in London eating on South African Food for 1 day: “The way she says pap”

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a woman from London who searched for South African food and documented her journey.

TikTok user @polkadotpassport ate pap, biltong, bunny chow and a lot of other proudly Mzansi foods.

Mzansi peeps were impressed by her choices but had some words to say about certain things.

