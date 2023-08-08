A food content creator shared a video of her making steamed bread, and it was a hit with lots of South Africans

The short footage showed the woman going through the steps of mixing the ingredients and cooking the bread

People appreciated the tutorial and they showed interest in making the steamed bread for themselves and their loved ones

A food content creator posed a steamed bread recipe. Image: @makotiskitchen

A woman recently took to TikTok to share her cherished recipe for steamed bread, also known as dombolo.

Steamed bread recipe wins netizens' hearts

The viral video posted by @makotiskitchen, whet people's appetites and gained traction on the social media platform. It was watched by more than 197 000 people eagerly taking notes and pressing the like button.

She went through the steps of making the beloved traditional dish, known for its fluffy texture and comforting taste.

Steamed bread tutorial sparks interest online

Netizens flooded the comments and showed their appreciation for the woman's tutorial. They marvelled at the simplicity of the dombolo-making process, which gave them confidence in recreating a timeless recipe in their own kitchens.

Watch the video below:

SA people thank food influencer for recipe

@lindotk53 asked:

"Wow, did you add baking powder or yeast?"

@thembisilemaphangel wrote:

"Thanks for the tip, I’m also gonna start using the pressure cook pot."

@ezamansele posted:

"Your background looks great. Is it your kitchen counter or styling boards?"

@phetolonkgodishen commented:

"Looks so delicious."

@ongiezamela mentioned:

"Hi, where did you get your rose gold pots?"

@LoMthwakazi commented:

"Siba. Ayikho into eningayenzi eyenu."

