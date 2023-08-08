A South African woman went viral on TikTok for cooking a quick meal before an expected power outage

She is seen in a video making yummy and creamy spaghetti, making the cooking process look easy

The lady got an outpour of love in the comments for the useful step-by-step tutorial that can be followed before loadshedding

A spaghetti meal tutorial video whet TikTok users' appetite. Image: @_presshious

Source: TikTok

A woman prepared a meal, timing it just an hour before a loadshedding.

Content creator shares a pre-blackout gourmet meal

In a TikTok video, she skillfully demonstrates how to whip up a quick spaghetti, bacon, mushrooms, and chicken dish.

The surprising part was how she created a restaurant-worthy spaghetti plate so swiftly, just before the electricity went off.

Video of spaghetti recipe goes TikTok viral

The useful video posted by @_presshious quickly gained attention and clocked over 490 000 views and 55 000 likes.

Many viewers were amazed by her culinary skills in the comments section. Some said it would take them hours to craft such a mouthwatering treat in such a short span of time.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi people wowed by cooking tutorial video

@itskarabo shared:

"The way I would just make noodles and call it a night."

@onkokames posted:

"My brain would have me walking in circles for 45 mins in the kitchen. Then I'll either wait for electricity to come back or just eat bread."

@theodorah stated:

"The way I'm so slow I wouldn’t finish."

@ash.davs wrote:

"We don’t have the same hour."

golddust24k_rblx asked:

"Am I the only one that was waiting for the lights to go off.‍"

@karabomatlala added:

"I take three hours to make that."

@vumilesithole said:

"Now you have to eat in the dark. Izos'bulala iLoadshedding mara yazi."

@boitumelodikgale4 posted:

"I love your content mama."

Source: Briefly News