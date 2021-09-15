The first stand-alone or dedicated SMEG store has opened its doors in Cape Town and South Africans are struggling to come to terms with the treasures inside

A SMEG fridge that will set you back R1.3 million – yes, more than a million rand, is ready and awaiting its first buyer, if one has not already snatched it up

Briefly News took to giving Mzansi a look into the ambitious undertaking, and the response on social media was anything but a cool one

South Africans are gobsmacked and there is no way of recovering from it now after learning of a fridge costing more than most can dream of paying for a car.

News of a SMEG fridge that will set you back R1.3 million – yes, more than a million rand, broke in the last day after Business Insider reported that the first dedicated SMEG store opened its doors in Cape Town.

A SMEG fridge that will set you back R1.3 million – yes, more than a million rand, has landed in Cape Town. Image: Dave Benett/ Getty Images.

The handsome picking is the rarest of its kind anywhere, and the high-end Italian brand, which has been in homes for aeons, will attempt to attract eager connoisseurs of the brand in its dedicated store.

But why so expensive, you ask? Well, the lofty home appliance is a Dolce & Gabbana-inspired design the fashion powerhouse has collaborated on to produce a bespoke collection of limited-edition, individually hand-painted 'FAB28' retro refrigerators.

Saffas wonder what's on the inside

Briefly News took to giving Mzansi a look into the ambitious undertaking, and the response was anything but a cool one.

@galante_mark wrote:

"Does the fridge come with R1.28 million inside of it?"

@AmuFloyd joked:

"Mr Smeg will buy the fridge and put it on top of his car."

@ALVARO_MOTEZ wondered:

"Does it come with its unlimited food."

@Gabojust declared:

"Under no circumstances will I buy this kind of a fridge. A house would come first and then buy a fridge of +- 10K."

