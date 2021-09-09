Popular social media sensation Mncedi Bucwa is once again a hot topic on the streets of Twitter after it emerged that his account was suspended

Everyone from fellow influencers to those with small accounts took the chance to cast their two cents' worth on the development

Not surprisingly, there were plenty of jibes from users as they took the mickey out of the entire debacle

Briefly News was here for it, going down the stream of comments to bring readers some of the loudest reactions

Known to his followers and all of Mzansi as 'Mr Smeg', Bucwa rose to prominence over the last year, thanks to his red Smeg branded kettle.

Source: Twitter

Through his antics with the appliance, taking it with him virtually everywhere he went and even giving it the occasional bathroom treatment with a face wash, Bucwa garnered a massive following of 492 000 followers.

Social media users had a loud reaction to the development, seeing the influential tweep trending for most of Thursday.

Mixed reactions from Saffas after Mr Smeg account suspension

@lungstagangsta aired:

"What would social media be without Hamilton Ndlovu and Mr Smeg? Ayi! Lord have merci!"

@SirMariri_SA remarked:

"So Mr Smeg doesn't follow us because we are small accounts? Isn't he a small account at the moment?"

@sevaagoat shared:

"What happened to Mr Smeg? Singaze siphuthelwe ama gedlele ase America."

@Melo_Malebo observed:

"So this is the hatred y'all have been suppressing for Mr Smeg all along?? How do you even keep up the false pretence for that long? Your true colours finally coming to light...shuu!"

@umalambane_zn mocked:

"How much do you need right now?"

@nkiri_kiki wrote:

"So no one wants to offer mr smeg a shoulder to cryon?"

@2021AFRICA noted:

"Where are the people Mr Smeg always say are Beautiful to get him out of his suspension."

SA shares amusing reactions to Mr Smeg's TV interview

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that it was a super halala moment for Bucwa, who bagged himself an interview on popular SABC 3 show, Expresso, back in June.

Bucwa quickly rose to internet fame after he shared various posts that featured a red Smeg kettle and even referred to himself as 'Mr Smeg'.

The snaps of the appliance lover have been shared on Twitter and of course, Mzansi has gone wild.

The pics have been retweeted a number of times as many people marvelled over how he rose to the top using only his love for the pricey Smeg brand.

Source: Briefly.co.za