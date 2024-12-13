“I Love the Small Circle”: Mzansi Ladies Gush Over Woman’s Cute Friendsmas With Pals
- South African women were melted by how a group of close friends celebrated Christmas with each other
- Mzansi huns were in awe of their beautiful friendship and their successful event that made it out of the group chat
- Find ways to host the perfect Friendsmas for you and your family this festive season
A lady hosted a wholesome Friendsmas for her close pals two weeks before the actual holiday.
Some people travel far away from their friends to visit their families for Christmas and the holidays.
Lady enjoys early Christmas with her close friends
Sisterhood is a beautiful hood to be part of where women create a safe space for themselves to simply exist. A close group of girls celebrated their friendship in the second week of December.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
They reflected on the year at their Friendsmas, a friends-only Christmas dinner, and connected over a lovely meal and drinks. After dinner, they released balloons into the sky in hopes of a prosperous new year.
"I'm glad they know I'm lazy at home": SA floored by accurate representation of black households in December
Watch the video below:
Perfect way to host Friendsmas this festive season
Ideal Home shared the different ways in which friends could get into the Christmas spirit this festive season.
Christmas Day with family is deeply rooted in tradition, while Friendsmas leaves room for more fun and excitement.
Here’s your guide to a perfect Friendsmas:
- Create a drinks bar
- Whip up a series of sharing plates
- Have fun with the colour scheme and theme
- Set up a mini Christmas tree for Secret Santa
- Use photos as decor
- Create a centrepiece with dinner candles
- Incorporate the bow trend
- Keep it simple
- Don’t forget about Christmas crackers
Mzansi gushes over lovely sisterhood in viral TikTok video
Social media users were in awe of the beautiful friendship and commented:
@Leesah_Booi👸 said:
“I love this, but first, let me make friends.”
@Its_justcassie commented:
“This is beautiful. I wish I had this friendship. Stay real to each other, and bless you!”
@Tumi🌻 wrote:
“This is my next year in my new space; this is so beautiful.”
@posh_n_polished_ prayed:
“God, remember my dreams and take me here; how beautiful.”
@Shantel Ramsy shared:
“I love girlhood so much.”
@boitumelo_ntai wrote:
“I love the small circle.”
3 more Christmas-related stories by Briefly News
- SA helps student who can’t afford to go home for Christmas
- Mzansi amazed by lady’s Christmas groceries from stokvel in TikTok video
- SA floored by accurate representation of black households in December
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News