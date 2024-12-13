South African women were melted by how a group of close friends celebrated Christmas with each other

Mzansi huns were in awe of their beautiful friendship and their successful event that made it out of the group chat

Find ways to host the perfect Friendsmas for you and your family this festive season

A lady hosted a wholesome Friendsmas for her close pals two weeks before the actual holiday.

A group of friends warmed Mzansi with their early Christmas celebration. Image: @siya.h

Some people travel far away from their friends to visit their families for Christmas and the holidays.

Lady enjoys early Christmas with her close friends

Sisterhood is a beautiful hood to be part of where women create a safe space for themselves to simply exist. A close group of girls celebrated their friendship in the second week of December.

They reflected on the year at their Friendsmas, a friends-only Christmas dinner, and connected over a lovely meal and drinks. After dinner, they released balloons into the sky in hopes of a prosperous new year.

Perfect way to host Friendsmas this festive season

Ideal Home shared the different ways in which friends could get into the Christmas spirit this festive season.

Christmas Day with family is deeply rooted in tradition, while Friendsmas leaves room for more fun and excitement.

Here’s your guide to a perfect Friendsmas:

Create a drinks bar

Whip up a series of sharing plates

Have fun with the colour scheme and theme

Set up a mini Christmas tree for Secret Santa

Use photos as decor

Create a centrepiece with dinner candles

Incorporate the bow trend

Keep it simple

Don’t forget about Christmas crackers

Mzansi gushes over lovely sisterhood in viral TikTok video

Social media users were in awe of the beautiful friendship and commented:

@Leesah_Booi👸 said:

“I love this, but first, let me make friends.”

@Its_justcassie commented:

“This is beautiful. I wish I had this friendship. Stay real to each other, and bless you!”

@Tumi🌻 wrote:

“This is my next year in my new space; this is so beautiful.”

@posh_n_polished_ prayed:

“God, remember my dreams and take me here; how beautiful.”

@Shantel Ramsy shared:

“I love girlhood so much.”

@boitumelo_ntai wrote:

“I love the small circle.”

