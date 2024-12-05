Global site navigation

“I Want to Join Next Year”: Mzansi Amazed by Lady’s Christmas Groceries From Stokvel in TikTok Video
“I Want to Join Next Year”: Mzansi Amazed by Lady’s Christmas Groceries From Stokvel in TikTok Video

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A lady made sure to secure massive Christmas groceries by joining a food stokvel at the beginning of the year 
  • Pitso showed off how well her cupboards will be stacked this festive season by advertising the reward of her savings
  • Social media users wanted to join the woman’s hustle with immediate effect after her video went viral

South Africans are preparing for the jolliest season of the year by shopping for clothes and groceries.

SA impressed with lady's massive Christmas groceries
Mzansi was impressed by a lady's massive Christmas grocery haul from a stokvel. Image: @pitso250
Source: TikTok

Some people have already put up their Christmas decorations and stacked up their cupboards.

SA impressed with lady’s massive Christmas groceries 

Pitso had started saving at the beginning of the year with a group of ladies who formed the R600 December groceries stokvel. The squad made Mzansi drool over the women’s rewarding annual savings of R3K per person.

The groceries included:

  • 2x 10kg sugar
  • 2x 10kg flour
  • Six-pack milk
  • A pack of canned beans
  • A pack of canned peas
  • A pack of canned fish
  • 2x 10kg maize meal
  • 2x 2 litre cooking oil
  • 2x Oros
  • 3x Ultramel
  • Cleaning supplies 
  • Sauces
  • Spices
  • Toiletries 

The eight ladies from Qwaqwa, Free State, were happy with their massive grocery haul and posted about their great achievement on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi impressed with massive Christmas groceries 

Social media users wanted to join the stokvel ASAP:

@Tediyarto0w could not wait to start saving for next year's festive season:

“Next year, I’m in.”

@😎Nonky Mshengu 😘 promised to join the women's stokvel in 2025:

“I’m joining you ladies next year.”

@Nthabiseng applauded the women for their impressive work:

“Great work, ladies.”

@UN4GETTABLE congratulated the women's victory:

“Good work mogal.”

SA impressed with lady's massive R950 grocery hack

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok showed off her impressive skills of buying food for less as she flaunted a satisfying haul on TikTok. The lady got all her essential products, including skincare, meat, dairy products, vegetables, fruit, cereal and drinks.

