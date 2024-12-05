“I Want to Join Next Year”: Mzansi Amazed by Lady’s Christmas Groceries From Stokvel in TikTok Video
- A lady made sure to secure massive Christmas groceries by joining a food stokvel at the beginning of the year
- Pitso showed off how well her cupboards will be stacked this festive season by advertising the reward of her savings
- Social media users wanted to join the woman’s hustle with immediate effect after her video went viral
South Africans are preparing for the jolliest season of the year by shopping for clothes and groceries.
Some people have already put up their Christmas decorations and stacked up their cupboards.
SA impressed with lady’s massive Christmas groceries
Pitso had started saving at the beginning of the year with a group of ladies who formed the R600 December groceries stokvel. The squad made Mzansi drool over the women’s rewarding annual savings of R3K per person.
The groceries included:
- 2x 10kg sugar
- 2x 10kg flour
- Six-pack milk
- A pack of canned beans
- A pack of canned peas
- A pack of canned fish
- 2x 10kg maize meal
- 2x 2 litre cooking oil
- 2x Oros
- 3x Ultramel
- Cleaning supplies
- Sauces
- Spices
- Toiletries
The eight ladies from Qwaqwa, Free State, were happy with their massive grocery haul and posted about their great achievement on TikTok.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi impressed with massive Christmas groceries
Social media users wanted to join the stokvel ASAP:
@Tediyarto0w could not wait to start saving for next year's festive season:
“Next year, I’m in.”
@😎Nonky Mshengu 😘 promised to join the women's stokvel in 2025:
“I’m joining you ladies next year.”
@Nthabiseng applauded the women for their impressive work:
“Great work, ladies.”
@UN4GETTABLE congratulated the women's victory:
“Good work mogal.”
