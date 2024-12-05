A lady made sure to secure massive Christmas groceries by joining a food stokvel at the beginning of the year

Pitso showed off how well her cupboards will be stacked this festive season by advertising the reward of her savings

Social media users wanted to join the woman’s hustle with immediate effect after her video went viral

South Africans are preparing for the jolliest season of the year by shopping for clothes and groceries.

Mzansi was impressed by a lady's massive Christmas grocery haul from a stokvel. Image: @pitso250

Source: TikTok

Some people have already put up their Christmas decorations and stacked up their cupboards.

SA impressed with lady’s massive Christmas groceries

Pitso had started saving at the beginning of the year with a group of ladies who formed the R600 December groceries stokvel. The squad made Mzansi drool over the women’s rewarding annual savings of R3K per person.

The groceries included:

2x 10kg sugar

2x 10kg flour

Six-pack milk

A pack of canned beans

A pack of canned peas

A pack of canned fish

2x 10kg maize meal

2x 2 litre cooking oil

2x Oros

3x Ultramel

Cleaning supplies

Sauces

Spices

Toiletries

The eight ladies from Qwaqwa, Free State, were happy with their massive grocery haul and posted about their great achievement on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi impressed with massive Christmas groceries

Social media users wanted to join the stokvel ASAP:

@Tediyarto0w could not wait to start saving for next year's festive season:

“Next year, I’m in.”

@😎Nonky Mshengu 😘 promised to join the women's stokvel in 2025:

“I’m joining you ladies next year.”

@Nthabiseng applauded the women for their impressive work:

“Great work, ladies.”

@UN4GETTABLE congratulated the women's victory:

“Good work mogal.”

SA impressed with lady's massive R950 grocery hack

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok showed off her impressive skills of buying food for less as she flaunted a satisfying haul on TikTok. The lady got all her essential products, including skincare, meat, dairy products, vegetables, fruit, cereal and drinks.

Social media users could not believe she spent under R1,000 for such a massive purchase and asked for the lady's hack.

