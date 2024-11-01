Kaizer Chiefs are seeking a replacement for Edson Castillo, who is ruled out of action for close to five months

The Glamour Boys are said to be interested is making a move for a former Mamelodi Sundowns and Rangers midfielder

Nasreddine Nabi's side are not the only club in Africa showing interest in signing the South African international

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly showing interest in signing a former Mamelodi Sundowns star to replace Edson Castillo, who is ruled out of action due to injury.

The Venuezualan international suffered a reckless challenge during the Glamour Boys' 1-0 loss to SuperSport United in the Premier Soccer League last weekend.

The Kaizer Chiefs midfielder was tackled by Bilal Baloyi, which resulted in a fractured fibula and will be out of action for an estimated period of four to five months.

Edson Castillo injured during Kaizer Chiefs' clash with SuperSport United in the Premier Soccer League on Saturday, October 26, 2024. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs set to pursue Zungu as Castillo's replacement

Castillo's injury come as a big blow for Nasreddine Nabi, with the Tunisian mentor being furious that the SuperSport United player who caused the injury was not even punished or received a yellow card from the referee.

According to a report by Footboom, the Soweto giants are considering signing Bongani Zungu as a replacement for Castillo, as they cannot afford to lose one of their strong players for that long.

The South African midfielder has yet to join a new club since he left Mamelodi Sundowns on mutual agreement at the end of last season.

The former Rangers star was linked with a move to Wydad Athletic Club, where he would be reunited with Rulani Mokwena, but the deal eventually broke down, and he still remained without a club.

Zungu would be a perfect fit for Amakhosi due to his experience and also coming in for free.

Kaizer Chiefs' next game will be against Zungu's former club, Mamelodi Sundowns, in a Carling Knockout quarter-final clash this weekend.

Nabi speaks on Kaizer Chiefs’ tie with Sundowns

