Nabi Speaks on Kaizer Chiefs’ Tie With Sundowns After Unfortunate Loss in PSL

Kaizer Chiefs are set to face Mamelodi Sundowns in their next fixture after their 2-2 draw against Magesi FC in the PSL

Nasreddine Nabi has disclosed what he expects from the his team's clash with the PSL defending champions in the Carling Knockout quarter finals

The last game between both teams ended in a 2-1 victory for Masandawana in the Betway Premiership

Nasreddine Nabi has commented on Kaizer Chiefs' upcoming match against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout this weekend.

The Soweto giants lost their last match against the Brazilians in the Premier Soccer League 2-1 at the FNB Stadium.

Orlando Pirates are out of the competition, and the winner between Chiefs and Sundowns is expected to win the tournament.

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi comments on his team mouthwatering clash with PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout quarter finals. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Nabi on facing Sundowns in the Carling Knockout

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Nabi shared his expectations from their mouthwatering clash against Masandawana as they met for the second time this campaign.

The Tunisian tactician claimed the last match between both teams was a good and entertaining game.

"If you remember the last game against Mamelodi Sundowns, it was a… I feel like it was a good game of football with entertainment, technical and tactical on both sides," he said.

"We hope and believe the game this Saturday will be entertaining for all fans; both teams will do everything they can to win and progress.

"Sundowns are one of the biggest teams in Africa over the last years; it doesn't take what we are Chiefs; we come in with confidence, and we will do everything to win this game [to get into the semi-finals]. We are confident in our abilities for Saturday."

A win for Kaizer Chiefs could further increase their chances of winning their first official title under Nabi, which it could kickstart a good reign for Manqoba Mngqithi at Masandawana.

Two mistakes ref made during Kaizer Chiefs' clash with Magesi

Briefly News earlier reported that Nasreddine Nabi discussed the two mistakes the match officials made during Kaizer Chiefs' draw against Magesi FC.

The Soweto-based side came from two goals down to salvage a draw against the newly promoted Betway Premiership side.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News