Relebohile Mofokoeng has impressed Bafana coach Hugo Broos both with his skills on the field and with his mentality

The Orlando Pirates teenage winger is set for his Bafana debut in upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe

Fans took to social media to praise Mofokeng for his performances this season as they see the player as the future of Bafana

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Bafana coach Hugo Broos is a fan of Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images/Getty Images and relebohile_ratomo_15 @Instagram

Source: UGC

Teenage winger Relebohile Mofokengg has gained the respect of Bafana coach Hugo Broos for his mature attitude towards football.

The Bafana coach said Mofokeng, tipped for an overseas move, is a 'very humble guy' and hopes the 19-year-old can continue improving.

Hugo Broos admires Relebohile Mofokeng

Watch Broos speak about Mofokeng in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to Sportswire, Broos said the scorer in the Nedbank Cup final hero has handled his rise to fame well.

Broos said:

"He was fantastic, but he knows he still has a long way to go. I see it in his attitude, and I'm very happy with that because when you receive so much publicity like he has done this season, but still, he remains a nice guy, and I am very happy that he's like that."

Mofokeng has earned Mzansi's respect

Local football fans took to social media to show their admiration for the player who has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Pirates.

Boiketlo Ramokhele admires Mofokeng:

"So humble; you can see his respect when his legends talk to him after a match. He listens and pays attention. He is not big-headed."

Ngwane Wesine noted Broos' respect:

"See how he lights up when he speaks about Rele."

Lesibana Johannes Masenya praised Broos:

"Thank you, coach. You deserve more years to develop soccer in our country. Mofokeng is one of the youngsters who'll make our country proud."

Darius Naanyane is a fan of Mofokeng:

"Yes, that boy is humbleness personified. Rele Mofokeng."

Patriq Duma thanked Safa:

"Safa did a great job bringing Broos on board."

Hugo Broos makes a late change to Bafana squad

As Briefly News reported, Bafana coach Hugo Broos called up Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango to the World Cup qualifier squad after Grant Kekana's injury.

Coach Broos backed Msimango to fit in well with the international side after his call-up to the squad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News