Stellenbsoch FC striker Iqraam Rayners said he must still decide if he will stay at Stellenbosch FC next season

The forward was impressive for the Winelands side after scoring 15 goals and scooping the club's Player of the Season Award

Fans took to social media to say the 28-year-old should stay at the side that qualified for the CAF Confederations Cup

Bafana forward Iqraam Rayners said he would be happy regardless of whether he stays at Stellenbosch FC.

The 28-year-old was Stellies' star player last season, and coach Steve Barker, who has been linked with Sekhukhune United, will be desperate to keep him at the club.

Iqraam Rayners will assess his options

Rayners said his future is undecided, according to the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Rayners said he would consider his options, while Stellies slapped a price tag on midfielder Jayden Adams.

Rayners said:

"I don't know yet, I haven't made up my mind, I can only think about that after Bafana camp, what will happen, but I need to return to Stellenbosch, so whatever comes my way, I will be happy."

Fans want Rayners to stay

Local football fans took to social media to say Rayners will be better off staying at Stellies, while others have called for him to move.

Nthako Mofoka says Rayners must stay:

"It will be better to stay at Stellenbosch FC. If he still wants to shine in football."

Boyabenyathi Gatsheni says nobody will be leaving Stellies:

"Stellenbosch is not selling anybody because they are playing CAF."

Jacky Ramasika hopes Rayners does not move:

"My heartfelt wish is for him to stay exactly where he is."

Wonga K Malawu made a prediction:

"He will go to Sundowns."

Zwelakhe Teddy Sehurutshe wants Chiefs to make a move:

"Chiefs must take him."

Stellenboshc FC target Polokwane City player

As Briefly News reported, Stellenbosch FC are interested in signing Polokwane City defender Thabang Matuludi next season.

The right-back is highly regarded in Mzansi, and Stellies are looking to add quality to their squad after qualifying for the CAF Confederations Cup.

