Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele left out several star players from his Coasafa Cup squad

The tournament, hosted in Mzansi, kicks off on Wednesday, 26 June 2024, and can only feature locally based players.

Fans took to social media to say Mkhalele could have picked a stronger squad, while others applauded his selection

Bafana's assistant coach Helman Mkhalele will use the Cosafa Cup to elevate youngsters. Image: helman_midnightexpress/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Helman Mkhalele, who will lead Bafana's 2024 Cosafa Cup campaign, disappointed some fans with his team selection.

Mkhalele selected a youthful Bafana squad, ranked 10th in Africa, for the tournament, which will kick off at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday, 26 June 2024.

Helman Mkhalele said players need experience

Mkhalele announced his squad in the tweet below:

Speaking on the SAFA website, Mkhalele said the tournament, which only allows locally based players, will serve as a platform for players while Zimbabwe could recall winger Khama Billiat.

Mkhalele said:

"As we observed during the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire earlier this year, the football on the continent has improved drastically. So, for us to sustain the current performance of Bafana Bafana and improve it, it is important that we have players that can perform at that level without any doubt."

Fans questioned the team selection

Local football fans took to social media to question why Mkhalele did not select PSL youngsters such as Relebohile Mofokeng, Siyabonga Mabena, Jayden Adams or Samkhelo Zwane.

Bra Moro made a wish:

"The next tournament should be hosted in Bloemfontein."

Farell Mushaphi likes the squad:

"Nice one. Let these players play."

David Mabe criticised the squad:

"Our B team."

Noluthando Kaboyellow Sandawana Nqoko is not happy:

I'm so disappointed about this squad; Mkhalele is not taking Cosafa seriously."

Aza Sivenathi Madlodlo likes the fresh faces:

"At least I see a lot of young players here."

Johannesburg to host 2025 Afcon draw

As Briefly News reported, the draw for the 2025 African Cup of Nations qualification round will be held in Johannesburg on Thursday, 4 July 2024.

Despite the 2025 tournament being hosted in North African nation Morocco, the qualifiers draw will take place in Mzansi.

