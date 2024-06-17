Khama Billiat is set for a return to the Zimbabwe national team after impressing for Harare side Yadah FC

The 33-year-old former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star last played for the national side in 2021

Football fans took to social media to back the winger, who scored 18 goals in 43 games for The Warriors

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns winger Khama Billiat has been tipped for a return to the Zimbabwe national side.

The 33-year-old has been impressive since signing for Zimbabwean side Yadah FC in February 2024 and could face Bafana Bafana in the Cosfafa Cup starting Wednesday, 26 June.

Khama Billiat is focused on his career

Billiat has been tipped to play for Zimbabwe, according to the tweet below:

According to Goal.com, Billiat is focused on his career, while former international teammate Willard Katsande has backed the 33-year-old to play for Zimbabwe again.

Billiat said:

"It was important to keep pushing. We will keep focused and keep working hard."

Fans want Billiat to play for Zimbabwe again

Football fans took to social media to say Billiat will receive a hero's welcome if he pulls on a Zimbabwe shirt again.

Leon Ndlovu is a fan:

"Truth be told, Khama is class."

DJ Basset says Zimbabwe should consider Billiat's return:

"A team is built around experience; look at Luca Modric, Toni Kroos, Ronaldo, and Messi; the list is endless."

Isiah Rondiwa says Billiat is needed:

"Our boys are struggling; just imagine being beaten by Lesotho. Musona and Billiat are needed."

Constantine Thabiso Sibanda is against the decision:

"Let him rest."

Paul Maningindava backs Billiat:

"Khama Billiat is a great player."

Khama Billiat could lose his Mzansi mansion

As reported by Briefly News, former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star Khama Billiat could lose his Midrand mansion.

The 33-year-old reportedly missed multiple payments on his R1.7 million home loan despite his R95 000 salary at Zimbabwean side Yadah FC.

