CAF announced that the 2025 Afcon draw will be held in Johannesburg on Thursday, 4 July 2024

The 2025 continental showpiece will take place in Morocco, with Ivory Coast set to defend the title they won in 2024

Football fans took to social media to back their respective teams, while Mzansi fans are confident after finishing third in the previous edition

Bafana Bafana will find out their 2025 Afcon qualifying group on Thursday, 4 July 2024. Image: BafanaBafana

Image: BafanaBafana

South Africa will discover their path to the 2025 Afcon in Morocco after announcing that the draw will occur in Johannesburg on Thursday, 4 July 2024.

A total of 48 nations will be drawn for the Morocco tournament in August 2025, where Bafana Bafana hopes to improve its bronze-medal performance in Afcon 2024.

CAF announced the 2025 Afcon draw

The Afcon draw was announced in the tweet below:

According to a statement on the CAF website, the matches of the 12 group qualifiers will start in September 2024.

The statement read:

"Forty-eight nations, including the four winners from the preliminary round (Chad, Eswatini, Liberia and South Sudan), will be drawn into 12 groups of four teams each to battle it out for places at the finals."

Fans are excited

Football fans took to social media to back their teams, while Mzansi fans hope Bafana stars such as Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena will shine again.

Adlinah Jumbo wished Africa well:

"Best of luck to all countries."

Yankuba L Jammeh backs Gambia:

“Bring it on! Gambia.”

Phako Lemano questions why the draw is in Mzansi:

"Honestly, the draw should take place in Morocco, but hey, it's here in Mzansi."

Malibongwe LowakwaMtshali backs Bafana:

"South Africa will re-write history in this tournament by finishing it unbeaten and reclaiming glory."

Evan Lethabo is a Bafana fan:

"South Africa will win it."

Hugo Broos said Bafana Bafana must focus on the 2026 World Cup

As Briefly News reported, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said his side must remain focused to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

After four matches played, Bafana is second in their group, while the next round of matches will see them play Benin and Lesotho in March 2025.

