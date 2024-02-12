Bafana Bafana stars Teboho Mokoena and Ronwen Williams have been named in the AFCON Team of the Tournament for their outstanding performances

Social media users celebrated the news, with many praising Williams' performance and some expressing surprise at certain selections

The team was selected based on players' average performance ratings, with Hakimi, Mudau, and Nigeria's right back drawing attention from fans

Bafana Bafana stars Teboho Mokoena and Ronwen Williams have been named in AFCON's Team of the Tournament. Image: SIA KAMBOU/AFP and Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Bafana Bafana stars shine continue at AFCON

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament is finally over, but South African stars are still shining bright. Teboho Mokoena and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams have achieved another major fit.

According to a post shared by @iDiskiTimes noted that Williams and Mokoena were included in AFCON's Team of the Tournament. The post's caption read:

"Teboho Mokoena and Ronwen Williams were included in the @SofascoreINT AFCON Team of the Tournament, which included the players with the highest average performance ratings."

Mzansi celebrates Bafana Bafana stars' success

Social media users were over the moon following the announcement. Many said that Williams deserved the recognition after his stellar performance during the tournament. Some fans, however, had many suggestions to make about the team.

@SiveXaluva said:

"Hakimi had to given it because he just plays for PSG. Mudau deserved the right back on AFCON Team."

@n_sitholen added:

"How does the player of the tournament Ekong not make it into this 11?. I'm surprised that Mudau or Nigeria's right back did not make it into the line-up but Hakimi did l‍♂️".

@Sphe____commented:

"Why is Hakimi there? When there’s Mudau? Or Kekana? Bengazonya la."

@abutiish_m noted:

"People should note that this is not the Official AFCON team of the tournament from CAF. It's from SofaScore and it is totally based on the players' average rating in the games they played. According to SofaScore, Hakimi has an average rating of 7.53 in the four games he played. Hence the likes of Mudau and Aina are not there because their average rating in 7 games are lower than Hakimi's 7.53 in 4 games(group stages + last 16 game). CAF will release the team of the tournament based on the entire game.".

Penny Lebyane celebrates Nigeria losing AFCON with video

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South Africa rejoiced after Nigeria's Super Eagles suffered a 1-2 loss at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament against Ivory Coast.

Nigeria's Super Eagles qualified for the AFCON finals after beating South Africa's Bafana Bafana.

