DJ Fresh Shows Support for Teboho Mokoena Amid Reports of Brands Dropping Him for Endorsing Malema
- Popular South African media personality DJ Fresh has expressed that he is supporting Teboho Mokoena after reports of him being left by brands
- The Bafana Bafana star made headlines after noting that he supports the controversial EFF leader Julius Malema
- However, Mokoena set the record straight by sharing a statement saying he is still working with Puma
DJ Fresh is rallying behind Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena who is allegedly losing brand support after publicly declaring his support for EFF President Julius Malema while at the OR Tambo International Airport.
DJ Fresh vows to support Teboho Mokoena
There are several reports on social media regarding the consequences that Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena is facing after his speech at the airport.
The star was among the national football team as they returned from the AFCON in Ivory Coast, and said Julius Malema was his favourite president. The statement allegedly cost him his trials at the Egyptian team Al Ahly. The team reportedly issued a statement claiming that they were putting the trials on hold because Mokoena supports Malema.
According to The South African, RushSportsOn shared a post stating that popular brand Puma was cutting off all ties with the Sundowns star for his political affiliation. The post sparked an uproar on social media and South Africans threatened to boycott the brand. Responding to the calls to boycott Puma, DJ Fresh said he would join in. He said:
"Count me in."
Teboho Mokoena rubbishes the rumours
Teboho Mokoena took to his X page to dispel the rumours. He said his collaboration with Puma is still going strong. He wrote:
“Fake News, me and @PUMASouthAfrica are stronger than ever. we are FOREVER.FASTER”
Grant Kekana buzzed with excitement, awaiting Malema’s welcome
In other news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi buzzed with excitement as the soccer boys landed safely back home at the OR Tambo International Airport, and Grant Kekana was more excited to receive Julius Malema's welcome.
With the Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) 2023 over, our very own bronze medalist returned home to heartwarming support from netizens and mostly EFF members at the airport in Johannesburg.
