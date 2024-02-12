Radio personality Penny Lebyane celebrated Nigeria losing the Africa Cup of Nations tournament

Nigeria's Black Eagles competed in the AFCON 2023 finals against Ivory Coast and they faced a 1-2 loss

Penny Lebyane posted a celebratory video of her reaction and had social media followers in a frenzy

South Africa rejoiced after Nigeria's Black Eagles suffered a 1-2 loss at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament against Ivory Coast.

AFCON: Penny Lebyane laughs at Nigeria after they lost at AFCON.

Source: Instagram

Nigeria loses to Ivory Coast in AFCON finals

Nigeria's Super Eagles qualified for the AFCON finals after beating South Africa's Bafana Bafana.

This left many people heartbroken, but that heartbreak quickly became a celebration when they lost in the AFCON finals. Nigeria played against Ivory Coast with a 1-2 loss.

Penny Lebyane celebrates Nigeria's loss

Radio personality Penny Lebyane celebrated Nigeria losing the 2023 AFCON and joined the rest of Mzansi. Penny Lebyane posted a celebratory video of her reaction and had her social media followers in a frenzy. She held her phone up with the words, "Nigeria lost", and she started laughing.

"I have an announcement. @DadaBoyEhiz"

In a follow-up post, Penny Lebyane said:

"Yoooooo, they were cooked mos on these streets... Ghana even took jollof from them. What an awesome continent on X."

Mzansi joins in on the fun

South Africans came up with many hilarious memes reacting to the loss. This is how many reacted to Penny Lebyane's post.

@VITO_G_Wagon laughed:

"Nah Penny, not like this."

@Rankotsana asked:

"Where is the peace, girl?"

@Daveinsta1

"At least here I agree with you."

@sapso4 reacted:

"Hawu! Penny!"

@MumuSpheja joked:

"Dankoooo is thank you."

@YayaRSA exclaimed:

"Bathong bathong!"

Prince Kaybee shocked at Nigeria's AFCON finals loss

In a previous report from Briefly News, after Nigeria lost to Ivory Coast during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

The Wajelwa hitmaker shared a hilarious post reacting to Naija's loss, mentioning they were severely cooked, and netizens agreed. Mzansi rejoiced at Nigeria's misfortune after the team beat Bafana Bafana in the AFCON semi-finals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News