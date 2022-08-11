Owami and Olwethu are saddened by the death of one of the Biyela twins, Thabani Biyela, with whom they had a close relationship

According to reports, Thabani was gunned down on Tuesday, leaving his twin brother Sakhile behind

The Biyela twins were courting the Siko twins, and they had made serious promises to each other, including allowances

‘Twice As Bold’ Stars, Owami and Olwethu, are saddened by the horrible death of one of the Biyela Twins, Thabani Biyela Image: Ithemba Lokuphila

Source: Facebook

Owami and Olwethu Siko have taken to Facebook to express their condolences to one of the Biyela twins, Thabani Biyela.

According to the Daily Sun, Thabani was shot and killed on Tuesday, 09 August. He rose to prominence after appearing on the Siko sisters' hit reality show Twice as bold with his twin brother Sakhile.

The Twice As Bold twins are saddened by the news as they are close with their twin brothers, whom they previously mentioned on the popular reality show that they were courting. They posted the following sad message on Facebook:

"How do you say good bye to your twin ? We are shuttered as Siko twins to say Good-bye to one ☝️ of the Biyela Twin…..What a sad day . It’s ok not to be Ok. Kufa awudeli yhoooo , What a day Jehovah."

On Facebook, Mathabiso Siko shared the following picture:

The courtship of the Siko twins

The Biyela brothers revealed to the Daily Sun that they were romantically involved with the Owami and Olwethu. Even though they are not wealthy, the brothers pledged to entertain the ladies, reports ZAlebs. In exchange for a fun time, the Siko twins promised them R30 000, further reports ZAlebs.

