Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has reminded his troops that the job is far from finished as the World Cup Qualifiers move onto the next phase

South Africa are second on the table in Group C after beating Zimbabwe 3-1 at the Free Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday

The team will resume its qualifying campaign in March next year when the side takes on Lesotho at home

Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos has warned his players it's not over yet ahead of their next World Cup Qualifiers outing in March next year. Images: Issouf Sanogo and Sia Kambou/ AFP

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has reminded his players not to rest on their laurels as the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers action heats up.

Three-horse race for top finish

The team put in a brilliant effort halfway through the match to defeat visitors Zimbabwe 3-1 in their Group C encounter at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday night.

With that, the side is sitting pretty in second spot with seven points, edged marginally by leaders, Rwanda, due to a superior goal difference.

Benin sits in third place, also on seven points. However, after only four matches, the group is far from finalised.

Dominant second-half display

It was a dream start for the home side after taking the lead in the opening minute.

Zimbabwe struck back immediately after England-based Tawanda Chirewa found the back of the net.

Bafana Bafana dug deep in the second half, with substitute Thapelo Morena coming off the bench to score a brace.

Broos conceded the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be lengthy and hard.

“[There is] still a long way to go; there are still six games to play."

Broos, who said there was a big chance SA could qualify, admitted Zimbabwe were a tough opponent and exposed many areas for the side to improve.

SA will resume its qualifying campaign in March next year when the side takes on Lesotho at home.

