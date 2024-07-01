Kaizer Chiefs and last season's interim coach Cavin Johnson have cut ties as the Soweto club awaits the imminent arrival of Tunisian mentor Nasreddine Nabi

The coach was set to return to his role as the head of development at Amakhosi, but the club changed their mind as major changes are expected at the club

Fans took to social media to say Chiefs had made the correct decision, as Johnson had never done well at the Soweto club

Cavin Johnson has left Kaizer Chiefs by mutual consent, as the club expected major changes ahead of Nasreddine Nabi's arrival as head coach.

Johnson, who served as Chiefs' interim coach last season, was earlier announced as the head of youth development at the club, but the situation changed ahead of the expected changes.

Kaizer Chiefs and Cavin Johnson go their separate ways

Johnson has left Chiefs, according to the tweet below:

According to a Kaizer Chiefs Twitter post, the club wished Johnson well while Nabi's technical team continued to ring in the changes at Amakhosi.

Chiefs tweeted:

"We wish to thank Mr Johnson for his contribution to Kaizer Chiefs and wish him well in the future."

Fan back the decision

Amakhosi fans took to social media to support the club's decision, as they feel Johnson never truly fitted in at the club.

Samson Tsotetsi likes the changes happening at Chiefs:

"Something is cooking in Naturena. We will be sitting on the edge of our seats this coming season."

Freddy China says Johnson did not fit in at Chiefs:

"Go well, coach; you did nothing good for the Khosi nation."

Bokang Kakapa predicts the worst:

"Chiefs is going to die without him, mark my words. l see relegation playoffs."

Silindile Makhele says Johnson has himself to blame:

"He was too relaxed thinking he's job was safe when he was an interim coach,"

Zakhele Sikwayo applauded Chiefs:

"Good decision by KC, but I wish him well."

Arthur Zwane blasts Cavin Johnson

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs legend Arthur Zwane said Cavin Johnson was a downgrade for Kaizer Chiefs.

Johnson took over as interim coach last season and guided the side to a lowly tenth-placed finish in the PSL.

