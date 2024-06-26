Soweto club Kaizer Chiefs have released four players waved goodbye to four players at the club after the arrival of the new technical team

Njabulo Ngcobo, Keagan Dolley, Sifiso Hlanti and Siyethemba Sithebe have all been released by the club

Fans took to social media to say the club had made the right decision while they felt one of the stars, Sithebe, had to be given another chance

Kaizer Chiefs have begun preparing for next season by releasing four players.

Amakhosi have begun preparations for next season by releasing four players whose contacts will end on Sunday, 30 June 2024.

Njabulo Ngcobo, Keagan Dolley, Sifiso Hlanti and Siyethemba Sithebe have left the Soweto club, reportedly at the advice of the club’s new technical team.

Kaizer Chiefs are preparing for next season

Chiefs released four players, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source confirmed that the players could all search for new clubs, while defender Ngcobo has already attracted interest from AmaZulu FC and Sekhunkhune United.

The source said:

“The club has started preparations for next season, and things are expected to move along quickly. More players could leave, and players will come into the squad, but that will all be decided by the new coach and his staff. The one thing that can be said for sure is that Chiefs will be busy.”

Fans wave goodbye to stars

Amakhosi supporters took to social media to say the club has made the right decision, while others feel midfielder Sithebe should have been given more time to prove himself.

Buda Magesh agreed with the decision:

“Good decision, but Sithebe should have been given a chance.”

Philani Dladla is happy to see the players go:

“I am happy they released Hlanti along with Dolly. We are waiting for 10+ players to be released.”

Khanyisani Ngcobo asked a question:

“What if Nabi was going to use them?”

Blanco Legodi supports the decision:

“Good news.”

Kagiso Maphopha said the players had to go:

“They offered Kaizer Chiefs nothing, more to follow.”

Keagan Dolly could save Kaizer Chiefs money

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs will relieve R1.4 million from their salary bill if they release midfielder Keagan Dolly.

The 31-year-old’s contract expires at the end of June 2024, and Chiefs will likely release the player who has struggled with injuries.

