Nasreddine Nabi's Move to Kaizer Chiefs Gathers Steam After His Technical Staff Arrive in Mzansi
- Two coaches linked with Kaizer Chiefs-linked Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi have arrived in South Africa since Sunday, 23 June 2024
- Goalkeeping coach Ilyes Mzoughi and assistant coach Fernando Da Cruz arrived in Mzansi, while a Briefly News source said Nabi is still talking to Chiefs
- Local football fans took to social media to say they are looking forward to next season as Chiefs close in on a new coach
Nasreddine Nabi's appointment as Kaizer Chiefs coach next season could be announced soon after two of the Tunisian's technical staff arrive in Mzansi.
Assistant coach Fernando Da Cruz arrived in South Africa on Sunday, 23 June 2024, and goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi followed as Chiefs close in on Nabi's appointment.
Nasreddine Nabi’s talks are positive
A Briefly News source said the club had been locked in talks with a new coach, but he could not confirm Nabi as the man who has met with the club.
The source said:
"As mentioned before, negotiations are going well, and the announcement will be made soon. The new coach will come with his own staff, and as you can see, things are moving along in that aspect as well."
Fans are excited
Amakhosi fans took to social media to show their excitement for next season, as they believe Nabi, who rival coach Josef Zinnbauer praised as a title-winner, will be appointed soon.
Daniel Mthabela is optimistic:
"Next season is gonna be a different ball game for Chiefs."
Leo Sithembiso Sibaya says the technical team won't like what they see:
"I think the technical team will be far above those players. Just my feeling."
Mashiyesoka Mfoka Duyaza is excited:
"Chiefs will be dangerous next season."
Osborn Ma Ons Mhlongo was pleased:
"Welcome, coach."
Daniel Masetla is happy things are moving along:
"Everything is coming so well at KC."
Test your knowledge about Kaizer Chiefs' coaching targets
Take the Briefly News quiz about the men who have been linked with the head coaching role at Kaizer Chiefs next season
Amakhosi is looking for a permanent replacement for interim coach Cavin Johnson and has been linked with several candidates.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za