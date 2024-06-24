Two coaches linked with Kaizer Chiefs-linked Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi have arrived in South Africa since Sunday, 23 June 2024

Goalkeeping coach Ilyes Mzoughi and assistant coach Fernando Da Cruz arrived in Mzansi, while a Briefly News source said Nabi is still talking to Chiefs

Local football fans took to social media to say they are looking forward to next season as Chiefs close in on a new coach

nasreddine Nabi could be announced as the new Kaizer Chiefs coach

Nasreddine Nabi's appointment as Kaizer Chiefs coach next season could be announced soon after two of the Tunisian's technical staff arrive in Mzansi.

Assistant coach Fernando Da Cruz arrived in South Africa on Sunday, 23 June 2024, and goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi followed as Chiefs close in on Nabi's appointment.

Nasreddine Nabi’s talks are positive

A Briefly News source said the club had been locked in talks with a new coach, but he could not confirm Nabi as the man who has met with the club.

The source said:

"As mentioned before, negotiations are going well, and the announcement will be made soon. The new coach will come with his own staff, and as you can see, things are moving along in that aspect as well."

Fans are excited

Amakhosi fans took to social media to show their excitement for next season, as they believe Nabi, who rival coach Josef Zinnbauer praised as a title-winner, will be appointed soon.

Daniel Mthabela is optimistic:

"Next season is gonna be a different ball game for Chiefs."

Leo Sithembiso Sibaya says the technical team won't like what they see:

"I think the technical team will be far above those players. Just my feeling."

Mashiyesoka Mfoka Duyaza is excited:

"Chiefs will be dangerous next season."

Osborn Ma Ons Mhlongo was pleased:

"Welcome, coach."

Daniel Masetla is happy things are moving along:

"Everything is coming so well at KC."

Amakhosi is looking for a permanent replacement for interim coach Cavin Johnson and has been linked with several candidates.

