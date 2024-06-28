Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy will leave Manchester United after the club entered talks with former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy to join the revamped coaching staff

Reports suggested McCarthy would be kept as the club's forward coach, but the English club has since decided to take a new path

Fans took to social media to back McCarthy, saying the Bafana's all-time goal scorer will find another job soon

Bafana legend Benni McCarthy will leave Manchester United as Ruud van Nistelrooy closes in on the job. Image: Matthew Ashton/AMA and Olaf Kraak/ANP

Source: Getty Images

Former Red Devils forward Ruud van Nistelrooy could replace Benni McCarthy at Manchester United as the Bafana Bafana legend seeks a new challenge.

The Bafana legend's contract at United will expire at the end of June, and he has decided to leave the Old Trafford club, ending speculation about a new deal.

Benni McCarthy wants a new job

McCarthy has been loved at United, according to the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, English journalist Andy Mitten said McCarthy will leave United as he looks to return to the head coach role.

Mitten said:

"Benni McCarthy will leave his position as a first-team coach when his two-year contract expires at the end of this month. It's understood that he wants to be a manager again."

Fans back McCarthy to find a new job

Local football fans took to social media to support Benni's search for a new job, and they even named a few clubs for the Bafana legend.

Alberto Swartz says United made the wrong choice:

“Van Nistelrooy can learn from Benni.”

Ian Rob is not a fan of Benni:

"Get rid of him. He's useless."

Willie Marais says Benni must come home:

"Back to your country, where you belong."

Fandango Marambaviç made a prediction:

“Sekhukhune United.”

Jack DIbaks says Benni must stay abroad:

"He mustn't come back to SA yet. Let him test his skills in Europe."

Benni McCarthy backed to coach Kaizer Chiefs

As Briefly News reported, former Bafana Bafana midfielder Lebohang 'Cheeseboy' Mokoena said Benni McCarthy has the skills to coach Kaizer Chiefs.

The Bafana Bafana legend was on the list of potential Amakhosi coaches before the club focused on Tunisian mentor Nasreddine Nabi.

