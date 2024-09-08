Kaizer Chiefs Explain Why They Are Yet to Launch Their Own Women’s Team

Kaizer Chiefs have explained why they have yet to launch a women's team like their rivals in the Premier Soccer League.

The likes of TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns have female teams competing in the South African women's league.

Kaizer Chiefs recently launched a partnership program with Correctional Services and FIFA Foundation for the Empowerment of Female Inmates, and questions about the club owning a Women's team came up.

Jessica Motaung explains why Kaizer Chiefs are yet to launch a Women's team like Mamelodi Sundowns and TS Galaxy. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Chiefs explain why they're yet to have a Women's team

According to iDiskiTimes, the club's marketing and commercial director, Jessica Motaung, opens up about the issue Kaizer Chiefs are facing regarding having a women's team.

"There are many challenges – infrastructure challenges, investment challenges," she said.

"A lot of people are willing to invest at a high level but have yet to be willing to invest in building the foundation of women's football.

"There are sponsors who have done a great job in making sure they invest. I see challenges around the broadness and the need across the board."

Motaung went on to clarify the major challenges associated with creating a women's football team compared to a men's football team.

"Also, there is not a clear insight into what women need vs. what men need; that's the challenge that women's football has been lunged in with the men's game, which has been put concurrently," she added.

"It's building the women's game for women's game, for the African women. That's important."

