Kaizer Chiefs Star Gets Married Ahead of PSL Opener Against Marumo Gallants

Kaizer Chiefs star Nkosingiphile 'Mshini' Ngcobo has decided to commit to his lover as they tied the knots

The 24-year-old shared the news of the marriage to the love of his life on his official page on Instagram on Friday

Netizens and other football stars reacted to the news of the South African youngster's marriage on social media

Kaizer Chiefs star Nkosingiphile 'Mshini' Ngcobo has left single life as he marries the love of his life ahead of Amakhosi's clash with Marumo Gallants.

The Glamour Boys will kick start the 2024-25 season under a new manager, as Nasreddine Nabi will oversee his first official match.

Ngcobo is expected to play in the game against the newly promoted side this weekend, but he will do so as a married man.

Kaizer Chiefs star Nkosingiphile Ngcobo gets married ahead of Amakhosi's Premier Soccer League opener against Marumo Gallants this weekend. Photo: mshini_ngcobo37.

Ngcobo gets married ahead of 2024/25 PSL opener

According to a report by Soccer Laduma, Ngcobo has decided to tie the knot with his lover, Thabisa Ntleki and shared the news with his followers on Instagram.

The Kaizer Chiefs star was dressed in a black suit with a white golfer shirt and donned traditional Zulu headwear to look dapper for the wedding.

The 24-year-old attacker's wife wore a traditional blue Sesotho dress and a customised white throw blanket with the inscription "Becoming Mrs Ngcobo."

Reactions as Ngcobo gets married

Benzo_Ndlovu said:

"This is good. I advocate for this at a young age especially if financially you sorted."

PovertykillerB wrote:

"Eh everyone at Chiefs is getting married, is Nabi our own Rassie? Amakhosi we might be winning the league this season."

mr_shimmy reacted:

"I’ve always seen that he’s a focused young man. I really hope he gets to showcase his talent I’m a fan of his craft."

nata_ngwe commented:

"Getting married young is the best decision a man can ever make."

nateofeos shared:

"May they grow together and celebrate their diamond jubilee one day."

SKOSANACS responded:

"The discipline is with rugby, cricket players is because most of them they are married, more married soccer players will develop more dedication, determination, discipline to our soccer players."

asonKyleJr implied:

"This woman will take great care care him. He chose well I can tell. Not about slay queen badi yellow bone baddies. Phakama wena we Ngcobo Phakama! Wish him all the best."

