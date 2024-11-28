Despite losing the Carling Knockout Cup final and a disappointing CAF Champions League draw, coach Manqoba Mngqithi said he is not feeling any pressure

The Sundowns coach is remaining positive ahead of Masandawana's PSL match against Sekhukhune United on Saturday, 30 November 2024

Sundowns reacted negatively on social media, saying Mngqithi's days as the coach of the PSL champions are numbered

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi said he is not pushing any panic buttons after disappointing recent results at Mamelodi Sundowns.

The PSL champions followed up their Carling Knockout Cup final defeat with a dull 0-0 draw against Maniema Union in the CAF Champions League on Tuesday, 26 November 2024.

PSL champions can recover from recent bad results against Sekhukhune United. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Following the draw against the Congolese side and the final defeat, Mngqithi will be looking to bounce back when Sundowns face Sekhukhune United on Saturday, 30 November.

Manqoba Mngqithi is not panicking

Mngqithi speaks about Sundowns' recent results in the tweet below:

According to Goal.com, Mngqithi said he believes in his players while admitting things might have been worse if they lost to Maniema.

Mngqithi said:

"At this stage, I have not pressed any panic buttons because it would have been catastrophic had we lost this match after losing the final."

Fans are frustrated

Downs fans showed their disappointment on social media and said the club's management should consider a coaching change.

Sir-Vince SK says Sundowns' management has no patience:

"They are pressing it for him."

Jakes Yung says Mngqithi needs a plan B:

"I think he should because he doesn't have a plan B. Many teams know our style of play, and they use that against us. We need a "Hlompho Kekana" type of player."

Mxolisi Lonwabo Qobo is pessimistic:

"I think he miscalculated the importance of grabbing three points at home. I don't see him beating both Raja Casablanca and AS Far Rabat!!! If you can't beat Maniema at your home ground, they are the weakest team in this group!!!"

Wynand Hlekani Mohale Pilusa says Mngqithi must go:

"It's time to release him for good."

Peace Kagiso Peace is not a fan:

"The group have the potential to win more matches and more trophies except you."

Mamelodi Sundowns star is attracting overseas interest

As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star Khuliso Mudau has attracted interest from overseas clubs.

The defender has reportedly impressed Bayern Munich, Burnley scouts and a second unnamed English club.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News