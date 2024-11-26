Mamelodi Sundowns Fail To Get off the Mark in CAF Champions League Opener
Despite dominating possession and having five shots on target, Mamelodi Sundowns drew 0-0 with Maniema Union in the opening CAF Champions League group match.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Entertainment Award is back. Vote for the best entertainer in South Africa!
The PSL champions could not take advantage of their dominance against the Congolese side on Tuesday, 26 November 2024, at Loftus Versfeld.
Following the result, coach Manqoba Mngqithi will be feeling the pressure after Sundowns management made success in the continental competition a priority this season.
Mamelodi Sundowns fail to break Maniema Union down
Sundowns confirmed their 0-0 draw on Twitter (X):
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Brazilian forward Lucas Ribeiro was the most enterprising Sundowns player but the potential Bafana Bafana call-up could not inspire the side to victory.
DR Congo international goalkeeper Brudel Efonge made several saves while Ribeiro was denied by a late tackle towards the end of the match.
Fellow Brazilian forward Arthur Sales also came close for Sundowns but Efonge pulled off a great point-blank save to deny Masandawana's new signing.
Sundowns need to up their game
Besides efforts from their Brazilians, Marcelo Allende and Teboho Mokoena also pulled the best out of Efonge, while the Sundowns defence kept the Congolese attack at bay.
A goalless draw would not have been the best outcome for Mngqithi after their shock 2-1 loss to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout Cup final on Saturday, 23 November 2024.
Mngqithi will be looking for an immediate improvement when Sundowns face Sekhukhune United on Saturday, 30 November 2024 in the PSL.
Fans want an improved Sundowns
Sundowns fans said on social media that the side needs to improve as they seek glory int the CAF competition.
ThapeloMza was not happy:
"Manqoba must go now."
ARONARELE is upset with Sales:
"How do we continue defending him?"
Blaq_Mo criticsed Sundowns:
"As predicted, but players lack passion and fire to play for coach. Thats not the winning formula. My prediction was solely on their posture and im proven right once more. Not good."
Livison_Pahlela was not impressed:
"We only have players but no coach to turn around the situation. We are predictable and that's our weakness."
LifeOfNapaul asked a question:
"What’s going on????"
Mamelodi Sundowns star attracts overseas interest
As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star Khuliso Mudau has attracted interest from overseas clubs.
The 29-year-old defender isa reported target for English sides and German giants Bayern Munich after impressive displays for the PSL champions.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za