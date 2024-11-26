Despite dominating possession and having five shots on target, Mamelodi Sundowns drew 0-0 with Maniema Union in the opening CAF Champions League group match.

The PSL champions could not take advantage of their dominance against the Congolese side on Tuesday, 26 November 2024, at Loftus Versfeld.

Despite their dominance against Maniema Union, Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a 0-0 draw in the CAF Champions League. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Following the result, coach Manqoba Mngqithi will be feeling the pressure after Sundowns management made success in the continental competition a priority this season.

Mamelodi Sundowns fail to break Maniema Union down

Sundowns confirmed their 0-0 draw on Twitter (X):

Brazilian forward Lucas Ribeiro was the most enterprising Sundowns player but the potential Bafana Bafana call-up could not inspire the side to victory.

DR Congo international goalkeeper Brudel Efonge made several saves while Ribeiro was denied by a late tackle towards the end of the match.

Fellow Brazilian forward Arthur Sales also came close for Sundowns but Efonge pulled off a great point-blank save to deny Masandawana's new signing.

Sundowns need to up their game

Besides efforts from their Brazilians, Marcelo Allende and Teboho Mokoena also pulled the best out of Efonge, while the Sundowns defence kept the Congolese attack at bay.

A goalless draw would not have been the best outcome for Mngqithi after their shock 2-1 loss to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout Cup final on Saturday, 23 November 2024.

Mngqithi will be looking for an immediate improvement when Sundowns face Sekhukhune United on Saturday, 30 November 2024 in the PSL.

Fans want an improved Sundowns

Sundowns fans said on social media that the side needs to improve as they seek glory int the CAF competition.

ThapeloMza was not happy:

"Manqoba must go now."

ARONARELE is upset with Sales:

"How do we continue defending him?"

Blaq_Mo criticsed Sundowns:

"As predicted, but players lack passion and fire to play for coach. Thats not the winning formula. My prediction was solely on their posture and im proven right once more. Not good."

Livison_Pahlela was not impressed:

"We only have players but no coach to turn around the situation. We are predictable and that's our weakness."

LifeOfNapaul asked a question:

"What’s going on????"

Mamelodi Sundowns star attracts overseas interest

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star Khuliso Mudau has attracted interest from overseas clubs.

The 29-year-old defender isa reported target for English sides and German giants Bayern Munich after impressive displays for the PSL champions.

Source: Briefly News