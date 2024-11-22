Mamelodi Sundowns Have Their Mandate Ahead of the Carling Knockout Cup Final
- Coach Manqoba Mngqithi's future at Mamelodi Sundowns could be affected by their performance in the Carling Knockout Cup final
- The PSL champions are the favourites to beat Magesi FC on Saturday, 23 November 2024, while the match could provide momentum ahead of CAF Champions League fixtures
- Local football fans backed Mngqithi on social media, while they said the coach could struggle against Magesi
The future of Manqoba Mngqithi could be affected by Mamelodi Sundowns' performance in the Carling Knockout Cup final against Magesi FC on Saturday, 23 November 2024.
Mngqithi has been told by Sundowns management to treat success in the CAF Champions League as a priority, and the final could serve as a marker for his future at the club.
The Sundowns coach recently likened his side to Bafana Bafana and backed them for success ahead of the final at the Free State Stadium.
Manqoba Mngqithi understands his mandate at Mamelodi Sundowns
Mngqithi's future at Sundowns is under scrutiny, according to the tweet below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
According to a Soccer Laduma source, Mngqithi must use the final as a momentum booster ahead of Champions League fixtures on Tuesday, 26 November.
The source said:
"Of all the competitions Sundowns are involved in, management has placed the CAF Champions League highest on the list, and Mngqithi is understood to be aware of how important it is to go all the way."
Fans back Mngqithi
Local football fans backed Mngqithi on social media, while Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro admired the club's ambitions to win multiple silverware in a season.
Lungelo Gubeni backs Mngqithi:
"He is going to win it. It's unfortunate that he is not taken seriously, as if his past record does not count at all. He won the treble for Sundowns."
Sydney Ndlovu says fans must have a say:
"Let's hear from Sundowns supporters; they know better what the future holds."
Peace Kagiso Peace made a prediction:
"Magesi FC win, Manqoba fired."
Serame Sereke backs Magesi in the final:
"Magesi doesn't care about this, ask Sesane and Chaine."
EL Darado Fx Future says Mngqithi will struggle:
"This season, many teams will humble him."
PSL legend said Mamelodi Sundowns face a fight for Carling Cup title
As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates legend Happy Jele said Magesi FC will fight Mamelodi Sundowns for the Carling Knockout Cup title.
The PSL champions head into the final on Saturday, 23 November 2024, as the favourites, but Jele said the side should not underestimate Magesi.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za