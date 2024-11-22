Coach Manqoba Mngqithi's future at Mamelodi Sundowns could be affected by their performance in the Carling Knockout Cup final

The PSL champions are the favourites to beat Magesi FC on Saturday, 23 November 2024, while the match could provide momentum ahead of CAF Champions League fixtures

Local football fans backed Mngqithi on social media, while they said the coach could struggle against Magesi

The future of Manqoba Mngqithi could be affected by Mamelodi Sundowns' performance in the Carling Knockout Cup final against Magesi FC on Saturday, 23 November 2024.

Mngqithi has been told by Sundowns management to treat success in the CAF Champions League as a priority, and the final could serve as a marker for his future at the club.

The Sundowns coach recently likened his side to Bafana Bafana and backed them for success ahead of the final at the Free State Stadium.

Manqoba Mngqithi understands his mandate at Mamelodi Sundowns

Mngqithi's future at Sundowns is under scrutiny, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Mngqithi must use the final as a momentum booster ahead of Champions League fixtures on Tuesday, 26 November.

The source said:

"Of all the competitions Sundowns are involved in, management has placed the CAF Champions League highest on the list, and Mngqithi is understood to be aware of how important it is to go all the way."

Fans back Mngqithi

Local football fans backed Mngqithi on social media, while Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro admired the club's ambitions to win multiple silverware in a season.

Lungelo Gubeni backs Mngqithi:

"He is going to win it. It's unfortunate that he is not taken seriously, as if his past record does not count at all. He won the treble for Sundowns."

Sydney Ndlovu says fans must have a say:

"Let's hear from Sundowns supporters; they know better what the future holds."

Peace Kagiso Peace made a prediction:

"Magesi FC win, Manqoba fired."

Serame Sereke backs Magesi in the final:

"Magesi doesn't care about this, ask Sesane and Chaine."

EL Darado Fx Future says Mngqithi will struggle:

"This season, many teams will humble him."

