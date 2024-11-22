Happy Jele predicted a tough night for Mamelodi Sundowns when they face Magesi FC on Saturday, 23 November 2024, in the Carling Knockout Cup final

The Orlando Pirates legend said the newly promoted side plays as a team and is prepared to fight for a result

Local football fans disagreed with Jele on social media, saying Sundowns will walk away from the Free State Stadium with the Carling Cup title

Legendary Orlando Pirates defender Happy Jele said Mamelodi Sundowns could expect a fight against Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout Cup final on Saturday, 23 November 2024.

Jele billed Magesi as a fighting squad and said they have the potential to replicate their shock 3-2 victory over Pirates in the first round of the competition.

Magesi FC has been backed to upset PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout Cup final.

During the competition, Magesi surprised Mzansi by beating Pirates, TS Galaxy and Richards Bay, meaning Sundowns should not underestimate the newly promoted PSL side.

Happy Jele warned Mamelodi Sundowns

Jele speaks about Magesi in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Jele praised Magesi for their progress in the competition, while Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro is eyeing more success.

Jele said:

"I think the way they play, they are so committed in such a way that they play as a team, not as individuals. They work their socks off. So, whoever they face, they always go toe-to-toe with them. You can see how they surprised Orlando Pirates in the first game of this year's Carling Knockout Cup, and now they have managed to go through to the finals. That belief they had while playing against Pirates carried them all the way."

Fans disagree with Jele

Local football fans disagreed with Jele on social media, saying Sundowns would be too strong for Magesi in the cup final.

Mr curious says Jele is just covering his bases:

"He fears criticism. Deeply, he knows the Brazilians will win it."

Paul Nhlapo says Downs is a dangerous side:

"Sundowns is there, my Captain. I don't support Sundowns, but they give me a headache whenever we face them."

Luthando Mtiyane says Jele has a gripe:

"It has to be him; this guy hates Downs."

Thapelo Listener backs Masandawana:

"Yah, neh. Honestly speaking, Sundowns gonna win."

Tshif L Netsh agreed:

"Polokwane City did it. Let's not forget zero shots on target. So Magesi can also do it."

Manqoba Mngqithi is not a fan of showboating

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said he is against showboating on the field.

The Masandawana coach said his side should focus on scoring more goals, and he will substitute any player who showboats.

