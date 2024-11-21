Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lucas Ribeiro said he joined the club in 2023 because of their ambition to win titles

The 26-year-old Brazilian has been in good form this season after scoring five goals for Masandawana

Local football fans praised Ribeiro on social media, saying the player is the favourite to win the PSL Player of the Season Award

Brazilian star Lucas Ribeiro said he left Europe for Mamelodi Sundowns because of their ambition to win titles.

The Sundowns star joined the PSL side in 2023 from Belgian side SK Beveren and has a chance to win the Carling Knockout Cup in the final against Magesi FC on Saturday, 23 November 2024.

Lucas Ribeiro has been in good form for Mamelodi Sundowns this season.

Source: Twitter

Since the start of the current season, the 26-year-old has been in good form after scoring five times in all competitions, while last season he scored 12 PSL goals.

Lucas Ribeiro loves Mamelodi Sundowns' ambition

Ribeiro speaks about why he chose Sundowns in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Ribeiro said he jumped at the chance to play for Sundowns, while he has hopes of one day representing Bafana Bafana.

Ribeiro said:

"The ambition to win all the cups, the titles. And for me, it was an opportunity to be in a space I haven't been before, where you fight to win every game and every title. It's the club's am, and thanks to God, I have achieved some trophies. It shows the club's ambition is something they are sticking to and something I want to continue to help achieve."

Fans praise Ribeiro

Local football fans said on social media that Ribeiro has all the skills to win the 2024/2025 PSL Player of the Season Award.

Tobias Mlauzi admires the player:

"Lucas Ribeiro is a top-class player. He is above everyone in the PSL."

Daniel Mthabela made a note about something:

"Still not eligible to play for South Africa."

Magethe Triple B TakinaFallon is a fan:

"The guy is a star."

McCohn Pizarro backs the player for success:

"Footballer of the season, that one."

Okmalumwalker Mashinini says Ribeiro can be better:

"Without Zwane, he's less effective."

