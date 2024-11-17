Kaizer Chiefs got one over Mamelodi Sundowns this weekend as the Glamour Boys defeated the Brazilians in the Home of Legends Cup final on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

The match was decided on penalties after the 90 minutes of play ended in a goalless draw at the Nelson Mandela Bays Stadium.

Amakhosi won the shootout 5-4 to clinch their second title under Nasreddine Nabi this season.

Why Kaizer Chiefs are still a work in progress despite beating Sundowns

Sports journalist Uche Anuma, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, outlines why Kaizer Chiefs team is still a work in progress, claiming they shouldn't feel they've arrived after defeating Sundowns.

"Kaizer Chiefs are still a work in progress, even with their win over Mamelodi Sundowns yesterday," he said.

"If you look at the Sundowns side they faced, you will know that they should be doing better than defeating them on penalties.

"Like 10 Sundowns players were on international duty, and Kaizer Chiefs couldn't take that opportunity to revenge their 4-0, it shows the quality of players at Chiefs are still not up to standard compared to Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

"The only player missing for the Soweto Giants was Rushwin Dortley, who is with Bafana Bafana.

"Nasreddine Nabi still has much to do and needs to sign more quality players."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News