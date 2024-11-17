How Much Kaizer Chiefs Won After Beating Sundowns to Win Home of Legends Cup
- Kaizer Chiefs have lifted the first edition of the Home of Legends Cup tournament after defeating Mamelodi Sundowns in the final this weekend
- The Soweto giants needed a penalty shootout to get the better of the Premier Soccer League defending champions after the match ended goalless in normal time
- The Glamour Boys were ably rewarded with a huge cash prize by the organisers for winning the inaugural edition of the competition
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Kaizer Chiefs have been crowned the champions of the first edition of the Home of Legends Cup after defeating Mamelodi Sundowns in the final on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
The tournament, which was a one-day event organised by the Mandela Bay Development Agency, took place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.
Four Premier Soccer League sides participated in the competition, and the Glamour Boys emerged as the winners even in the absence of their first-team coach.
Kaizer Chiefs rewarded with cash after defeating Sundowns
Kaizer Chiefs started the competition with a 2-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows in the first semi-final. Goals from Mfundo Vilakazi and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo gave Amakhosi the victory over the Backheel Boys.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
Mamelodi Sundowns won the second semi-final against Chippa United but could not overcome Chiefs in the final.
The Soweto giants have struggled against the Brazilians this season, but they took advantage of the international break to get their first win over them in this campaign.
Nasreddine Nabi's side won the final on penalties as the match ended goalless after 90 minutes of play.
In addition to lifting the trophy, Kaizer Chiefs were presented with a cheque for R1.5 million, the prize money for the winners.
The other three teams will get cash rewards as participation fees.
Players Nabi needs to sign in January
Briefly News also reported that Nasreddine Nabi was told what he needs to do in order to revive Kaizer Chiefs' performance this season after losing to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout.
The former AS FAR Rabat coach has been advised to enter the transfer market and sign some experienced players to bolster Chiefs' squad.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.