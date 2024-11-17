Kaizer Chiefs have lifted the first edition of the Home of Legends Cup tournament after defeating Mamelodi Sundowns in the final this weekend

The Soweto giants needed a penalty shootout to get the better of the Premier Soccer League defending champions after the match ended goalless in normal time

The Glamour Boys were ably rewarded with a huge cash prize by the organisers for winning the inaugural edition of the competition

Kaizer Chiefs have been crowned the champions of the first edition of the Home of Legends Cup after defeating Mamelodi Sundowns in the final on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

The tournament, which was a one-day event organised by the Mandela Bay Development Agency, took place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

Four Premier Soccer League sides participated in the competition, and the Glamour Boys emerged as the winners even in the absence of their first-team coach.

Kaizer Chiefs rewarded with cash after defeating Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs started the competition with a 2-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows in the first semi-final. Goals from Mfundo Vilakazi and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo gave Amakhosi the victory over the Backheel Boys.

Mamelodi Sundowns won the second semi-final against Chippa United but could not overcome Chiefs in the final.

The Soweto giants have struggled against the Brazilians this season, but they took advantage of the international break to get their first win over them in this campaign.

Nasreddine Nabi's side won the final on penalties as the match ended goalless after 90 minutes of play.

In addition to lifting the trophy, Kaizer Chiefs were presented with a cheque for R1.5 million, the prize money for the winners.

The other three teams will get cash rewards as participation fees.

