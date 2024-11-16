Mamelodi Sundowns will face Kaizer Chiefs again this season, as they defeat a Premier Soccer League side in the semis of the Home of Legends Cup competition

The Brazilians are one of the favourites to win the inaugural edition of the tournament among the four Betway Premiership sides but face serious challenge in the final against the Glamour Boys

Masandawana fielded most of their youngsters and fringe players as most of their first-team stars are away on international duty with their respective countries

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a place in the Home of Legends Cup competition after defeating Premier Soccer League side Chippa United in the semi-final on Saturday afternoon.

Kaizer Chiefs won the first semi-final against Golden Arrows before the Brazilians and the Chilli Boys began the second semi-final at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The Brazilians fielded some fringe players as most of their stars are away on international duty, especially with Bafana Bafana.

Sundowns to face Kaizer Chiefs in Home Of Legends Cup final

It was a close contest between Chippa United and Sundowns in the opening 20 minutes of the tie, as they failed to create clear-cut chances.

The Brazilians scored the first goal of the game, with youngster Siyanda Msani finding the back of the net on the half-hour mark.

Sundowns thought they would hold on to the lead at halftime, but Sean Ndlovu levelled matters ten minutes before the break.

After 90 minutes of play, the match ended in a 1-1 draw, and penalties were needed to determine the winner.

Lucas Ribeiro took the first penalty, which found the back of the net, with Chippa following suit.

The Chilli Boys missed their second penalty, as Sundowns made no mistake through Maema. Artur Sales scored the winner as the Brazilians won 5-3 on penalties to progress to the next stage.

The PSL defending champions will face Kaizer Chiefs in the final to determine the team that will lift the inaugural edition of the Home of Legends Cup.

