2025 U17 AFCON: Witbooi Scores As South Africa Staged Comeback Win Against Egypt

South African under-17 side began their 2025 U17 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a win over Egypt at the Laarbi Zaouili Stadium in Casablanca on Monday evening.

Emile Witbooi showed off his brilliance as Amajimbos staged a comeback to claim all three points with a 4-3 win over the young Pharaohs.

Amajimbos were the first team to score in the game but were pegged back by Egypt with three quick goals before SA produced a masterclass.

More to follow...

Source: Briefly News