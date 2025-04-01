2025 U17 AFCON: Witbooi Scores As South Africa Staged Comeback Win Against Egypt
South African under-17 side began their 2025 U17 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a win over Egypt at the Laarbi Zaouili Stadium in Casablanca on Monday evening.
Emile Witbooi showed off his brilliance as Amajimbos staged a comeback to claim all three points with a 4-3 win over the young Pharaohs.
Amajimbos were the first team to score in the game but were pegged back by Egypt with three quick goals before SA produced a masterclass.
South Africa defeated Egypt in the 2025 U17 AFCON
More to follow...
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.