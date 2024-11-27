Despite dominating in the PSL, champions Mamelodi Sundowns have disappointed fans with lacklustre performances.

Masandawana's recent disappointment came after a goalless draw against Maniema Union in the CAF Champions League on Tuesday, 26 November 2024

Briefly News examined some of the critical losses the side suffered and the impact of those defeats on the 17-time PSL champions

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns eased their way to the PSL title last season, but that has not meant the side has been successful in other competitions.

Recently, fans of the Pretoria club were left disappointed following their 0-0 draw against Maniema Union in the CAF Champions League on Tuesday, 26 November 2024.

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi aims to end the trend of losing key matches at Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Masandawana.

Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi will feel the pressure after their draw after the club made winning the continental competition a priority.

Sundowns 1 Magesi FC 2

Sundowns confirmed their Carling Cup final defeat in the tweet below:

Despite being favourites to win the Carling Cup, Sundowns suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to PSL newbies Magesi FC in the competition's final.

Magesi coach Clinton Larsen said he was proud of his players, while Mngqithi criticised some of his star players following the defeat.

Sundowns 0 Cape Town City 1

After a dominant display in the PSL, Sundowsn were one match away from earning the invincible tag, which would have allowed them to end the campaign undefeated.

The champions failed to live up to the tag when they lost to Cape Town City on the final day of the 2023/2024 season.

Sundowns 1 Pirates 2

Relebohile Mofokeng's late winner on Saturday, 1 June 2024, stopped Sundowns from completing the double last season as Orlando Pirates ended the season with two titles.

Failure in the Nedbank Cup drew much criticism from fans who felt the PSL champions failed to prove they have what it takes to grind out a victory.

Sundowns 0 Esperance 2 (Two legs)

Sundowns management has prioritised success in the Champions League, but last season, the side failed to impress after being beaten home and away by Tunisian giants Esperance.

At the end of the season, Rhulani Mokwena was shockingly dismissed by the club, who felt the four-time PSL-winning coach failed to achieve the club's objectives in the CAF competition.

Sundowns 2 TS Galaxy 2 (4-5 penalties)

Sundowns suffered an early exit from the 2023 Carling Knockout Cup after a hard-fought defeat to TS Galaxy in the quarter-final stage.

While it may have been early in the season, the defeat set the tone for an intense rivalry between Mokwena and former Rockets coach Sead Ramovic during the 2023/2024 season.

Manqoba Mngqithi has a mandate at Mamelodi Sundowns

