South African manager Manqoba Mngqithi laments about Mamelodi Sundowns' draw against CAF Champions League newcomers Maniema Union

The Premier Soccer League are winless in their last two games in all competition, with their last game ending in a 2-1 defeat to Magesi in the final of the Carling Knockout Cup

The Masandawana mentor claimed he has issues with two players as he felt their performance were below par against the Congolese side

South African tactician Manqoba Mngqithi has commented on Mamelodi Sundowns' goalless draw against Maniema Union in the CAF Champions League at the Loftus Versfield on Tuesday.

The Congolese football club were making their debut in the Champions League group stage and pulled off a good performance against one of the tournament's favourites away from home.

The Premier Soccer League giants were clear favourites ahead of the game, but they failed to create good scoring chances and were held to a goalless draw at home.

Manqoba Mngqithi reacts to Mamelodi Sundowns goalless draw against Maniema Union in the CAF Champions League on Tuesday evening. Photo: @Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Mngqithi laments about Sundowns' draw, hits on two players

Speaking to iDiskiTimes after the game, Mngqithi lamented that he is disappointed in the performance of two Mamelodi Sundowns players, as he feels they didn't give enough.

The South African manager is now without a win in the last two games, with the previous match ending in a 2-1 loss to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout Cup final.

"I think I would have issues with one or two players that I felt did not give enough – enough effort more than anything else," he said.

"The rest of the players pushed very hard. I was delighted with our last line."

The Sundowns manager also explained why his team failed to get all three points against the CAF Champions League newcomers.

"The rest of the squad played very well. Had we taken our chances, we would not be talking of anything in this match, to be honest," he added.

Mngqithi told Mamelodi Sundowns' priority this season

