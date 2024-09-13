“How Do We Apply?”: SA Interested After Woman Shows Eskom’s Bursary Allowance

Popular TikTokker Boni shared with people a bursary allowance someone received from Eskom

The bursary showed to pay for the tuition, book allowance, meals and private accommodation

People on the internet flooded the comment section with queries, while others shared their experiences with the company

A woman showed someone's bursary allowance from Eskom. Images: @lifereset_za / TikTok, OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / Getty Images

Some students are fortunate to have institutions supporting their education through bursaries or scholarships, lightening their financial load. One particular individual even had Eskom covering the cost of their studies and more.

Lighting up a path for the future

Content creator Boni from Lifereset with Boni, who usually posts about people's payslips, uploaded a video on her TikTok account (@lifereset_za) showing a screenshot providing details about someone's Eskom bursary.

The unknown scholar received a disclosed amount for their tuition, R12 000 for both semesters if they're an engineering student, or R11 000 if they're a non-engineering student, an annual meal allowance of R33 700 and an annual private accommodation allowance of R58 700.

Boni asked app users to send in their bursary allowances to encourage others.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows interest in bursaries

While many rushed to the comments to ask about bursaries in their field of studies, others shared their experiences with Eskom giving them an allowance.

@beyegdsshi8 headed to the comment section to share their story:

"I had the Eskom bursary for one year, and they paid for all of the fees and gave me a lump sum of R78k. This was in 2017, though."

@andilem120 stated their opinion to the online community:

"I would most definitely advise students to apply for that bursary. It doesn't demand a lot when it comes to how you should pass."

@joshuaprosper83 told internet users:

"I used to get R5 000 per month."

@amanda_october688 shared their fears, saying:

"I'm scared of private bursaries or sponsors. It looks like they take a while to release allowances, and I depend on it. That's why I just stick with NSFAS."

@ntandokaz_ii wondered in the comments:

"How do we apply?"

