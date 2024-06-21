“Give Me One”: Young Man Flexes Getting 3 Bursaries, Wows Mzansi

A successful young man shared on TikTok that he received three bursaries to continue his studies

North-West University offered him two, while he received one from the Auditor-General of South Africa

Social media users filled the gent's comment section with congratulatory messages and queries

A recent graduate impressed many when he received three bursary offers. Images: @jonesmphahlele / TikTok, @jonesmphahlele2024 / Instagram

A young man showed that good things come to those who put in the effort when he received three bursaries.

Jones Mphahlele, an accounting graduate from North-West University (NWU), shared the news with social media users via his TikTok account (@jonesmphahlele).

Sitting at a desk with thick textbooks with coloured sticky tabs, a smiling Jones wrote in his video:

"Me trying to distract everyone from the fact that I received three bursaries this year."

In his caption, Jones noted that two bursaries were from NWU and one from the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA).

Watch the video below:

What should you do if you get multiple bursaries?

According to Bursaries South Africa, having multiple bursaries is often discouraged for fear of legal consequences. Although, if conducted ethically, it may be permitted.

The information hub adds:

"In some instances, bursary funding may be a capped amount and may not be enough to cover all your necessary expenses as a student. In this instance, another form of funding may be needed to cover the remaining costs."

Bursaries South Africa further advised individuals to disclose the information of other bursaries they may have obtained with their potential or current bursary provider "to avoid any fraudulent behaviour or criminal consequences."

Netizens react to young man's achievements

Many people flooded Jones's comment section with congratulatory messages and questions about his bursaries.

@ntandosandile_ asked the young man:

"Did you apply, or did they approach you? Anyways, congrats."

Commenting on Jones's financial success, @happy_mapeka wrote:

"You are rich."

@mmabatho1628, who also received more than one bursary, said:

"I have to cancel two so that I don't double dip. Why can't I just get them all?"

@pb_ashray pleaded in the comments:

"Give me one."

