A wife showed how she eats versus how her husband eats, the opposite would be expected

The couple ordered a pap and meat meal at one restaurant, the lady went all in using only her hands while the husband used cutlery

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the wife funny and some relating to her

A wife showed how she eats compared to her husband. Images: @rambaundivhuwo/ Instagram, @Engin Akyurt/ Pexels

One woman took to her social media to show how she eats versus how her husband eats.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @ndivhuworambau, she is in a restaurant with her husband. They ordered pap and meat, with sides.

The clip captured the man eating with a knife and fork. It also captured the woman eating however, she was using her hands to dig in.

Woman uses hands to eat at the restaurant

Watch the TikTok funny video below:

TikTokkers found the woman hilarious

The video got over 45k likes, with many online users laughing at the wife's playfulness.

@Nokulunga Afrontosh said:

"At least you didn't throw the pap up, catch it and throw it into your mouth"

@Amora❤ shared the same sentiments:

" Food tastes better when you use your hands"

@MaXimba25 admired:

"You're always posting about our problems while you are happy ♥️i love you sis, you're beautiful ♥️"

@Nombuso ka Khulu related to the lady:

"You are me, I am you "

@khosiliner cheered:

"You go, girl "

@Karabo_Mitchel admired:

"It's difficult not to love you, Ndivho you are such a character."

@Thandy_Mbokane shared a similar story:

"This is me and hubby he Even gave up teaching me how to use a fork and knife I just use my hand unbothered mina."

