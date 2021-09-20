A married couple decidedly went on an adventure trip together, which the man later shared online, courtesy of a short clip that shows them hiking a trail

The husband captures the funny moment his wife fumes as she seemingly contends with the rigours of the slopey, mountainous terrain around them



A family that hikes together stays together, as one Mzansi couple can happily attest after their recent adventurous escapade did the rounds on social media.

The couple, @thefalletspace on TikTok, had decidedly gone on an adventure trip, which the man later shared online, courtesy of a short clip that shows them hiking a trail.

A married couple went on an adventure trip together, which the man later shared online, courtesy of a short clip that shows them hiking a trail. Image: @thefalletspace.

The video was captioned:

"We’ve been taking things one step at a time."

The husband, who is caucasian, captures the funny moment that his wife, who according to the clip is Xhosa, fumes as she seemingly contends with the rigours of the slopey, mountainous terrain around them.

"Hayi, please leave me alone, Chad. See, If I die...It's because I'm doing white people things!" the woman is heard saying in the 11-second clip.

Chad casually laughs off the episode before the video ends. Their antics garnered more than 313 000 views on the video-sharing platform.

Further to its huge reception, the video attracted nearly 23 000 likes and a shade under 300 comments, as Mzansi shared in the laughter.

Mzansi's funny bone tickled by funny hiking scenes

Briefly News took a trip down the comments section to bring readers all the hilarious commentary to the post.

@Caela rehashed:

"It's because I'm doing white people things."

@DylanJanseVanRe36 praised:

"When she said white people things I nearly lost it."

@LuciaBarbosa observed:

"Her look at the end is like the white husband of mine is going to suffer later."

@AnthonyMadanoniMjul added:

"We grew up in mountains. Hiking is really not an adventure to us."

@nandokglegasa suggested:

"You guys should have a reality show."

Hubby has outrageously funny reaction to wife's English blunder

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that many South Africans who watched a hilarious clip of a couple sharing a funny moment can agree that watching couples joke around can be quite amusing.

In a clip that was shared by @KhiweGMusic, a couple can be seen doing an intro to their YouTube channel.

Before long, the wife makes a hilarious blunder after speaking way too quickly – and this sends her husband, who is sitting beside her in their car, into a fit of laughter while all the while repeating the hilarious mistake.

