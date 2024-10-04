“He’s a Public Figure”: Woman Lands in Ambulance After Giving Ex a 2nd Chance

A 20-year-old woman from Johannesburg shared that after giving her ex a second chance, she had to call the ambulance

The young TikTok user didn't provide information about what led her to need medical assistance

People online added humour in the post's comment section, with some wanting to know who the ex was

A woman shared what happened when she gave her ex a second chance. Images: @mballyzwane

Some people often find themselves returning to past relationships, unaware of how things will unfold. One woman shared that after giving her ex another chance, she ended up needing to call the ambulance.

Results of a 2nd chance

Using the handle @mballyzwane on TikTok, a 20-year-old Johannesburg woman with the username Layca uploaded a video on the social media platform telling people about what happened to her after trying to reconnect with an ex.

She shared that after she tried to give the relationship a second chance, she had to call the paramedics for assistance. Layca didn't share who her ex was or what happened to her that she needed to call the ambulance.

All that is heard in the video is the paramedic advising the following:

"Crying and stuff can make this (the machine) worse, okay?"

Mzansi finds humour in woman's relationship drama

Hundreds of members of the online community took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the woman giving her ex another chance. Others added humorous messages about the unfortunate situation.

@bathandwa_19 told the young lady:

"You can’t read a book twice and expect a different ending, my sister."

@nhlalu_maine assumed the ex's cultural background, writing:

"He's definitely Zulu."

Layca replied to the TikTokker:

"He's a public figure."

@julezz60 laughed and said:

'We need to see the ex, babes."

@la.ngu wrote in the comments:

"Through you, I have learnt my lesson. Let’s leave them alone."

@rele.p_m wondered and asked:

"Haibo, wena. Did you find out or realise?"

@joel.k845 jokingly said about the woman giving her ex a second chance:

"Bro came back to finish the job."

