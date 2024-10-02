A young woman took part in a TikTok trend showing how her aesthetic didn't match the car she drove

The stylish lady shared with online users that she had to hot-wire the vehicle, ensuring the fan was on so that it didn't overheat

While some social media users cracked jokes about the unfortunate situation, others showed sympathy

A woman showed how her aesthetic didn't match the car she drove. Images: @yola.babe

Source: Instagram

Some people present a polished image that doesn't always reflect the behind-the-scenes challenges. One young woman flaunted her fabulous aesthetic, but had many people laughing when she revealed that her stylish look came with the need to hot-wire her unreliable car.

Hot-wiring her hot wheels

TikTok user Yolanda Ngcwabe uploaded a video on her social media account (@yolandangcwabe) participating in a TikTok trend showing people how her aesthetic didn't match the car she drove.

First showing off her gorgeous attire, the video cuts to Yolanda lifting her car's bonnet to move a wire to get her fan going so it doesn't overheat. After temporarily solving the car's problem, the stylish lady drives off.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman's hot-wired car

While some people in the comment section laughed at the woman's car troubles, others felt they could relate and complimented the woman on her wheels.

@chhris_10 positively shared:

"From point A to point B, without owing the bank, is all the matters."

@aliice__m laughed and also showed concern:

"We have a winner, but is it safe?"

@nkuna_nkuna asked Yolanda:

"Do you drive this car in public?"

@dziphathu_88 wrote in the comment section:

"The way you are taking this situation so positively and not allowing this to take away your confidence. I see beautiful things coming your way."

@rainermotantanemo shared their story of a problematic car:

"I once had a car that needed me to do this. The funny moments were that after groove, we would spend a long time with the guys not getting it right."

@philaheve jokingly commented:

"Lately, I see this car as a Mini Cooper. That’s how much I need a car."

@iam_shobane made Yolanda laugh when they said:

"The safest car in the parking lot."

Woman shows her aesthetic doesn't match her job

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared that the way she lives her life does not match her occupation.

She showed people on TikTok that she hands out pamphlets on the side of the road for a living. Members of the online community applauded the young lady's hustle, while others added humour in the comments.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News