“Mother of 2”: Woman Gives Baby Daddy Another Chance, Falls Pregnant Again

A woman shared on TikTok that after she gave her child's father another chance, she fell pregnant with her second

The video she shared on the app showed her when she was pregnant and lying in the hospital bed

Some social media users shared similar stories in the comment section, while others shared they would never give their baby daddies another chance

A woman fell pregnant after giving her baby daddy another chance. Images: @makalumie_.

Sometimes, love lingers for the one we believed we left behind, resurfacing when least expected. A woman decided to give her child's father another chance and later found out she was pregnant again.

Expanding the family

Using the handle @makalumie_ on TikTok, the woman shared a life update with app users on the social media platform.

She wrote in her video:

"POV: You gave your baby daddy another chance, and now you're a mother of two."

The short clip showed the woman during her pregnancy and lying in a hospital bed, waiting to welcome new life into the world.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to woman giving baby daddy a 2nd chance

Internet users filled the comment section with curiosity about why the woman gave her baby daddy another chance, while others shared their stories with their children's fathers.

@camy_deolun1 laughed when they shared:

"Mine gave me a second baby, engaged me, and left again. He is married now, and I am a single mother of two."

@dineokambula wrote in the comment section:

"He's currently asking for a second chance. I can't stand what he put me through."

@pontsopopomoloi told the TikTok community:

"Same, same. I'm expecting baby number three."

@lebogangmashishi5 jokingly said to people online:

"May this dizziness never locate me."

@mbalixo_ laughed and commented:

"Now, this is something I’ll never do. I swear."

@lefokengwinery stated their opinion on the matter:

"It’s better than having kids by different people. It’s actually less complicated to keep giving each other chances. There are no perfect people or relationships."

Source: Briefly News