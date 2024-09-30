A young woman shared with TikTokkers a clip of person she had a crush on at her tertiary institution

The mystery gentleman stood outside chatting to his friends, unaware that he had a secret admirer

Social media users in the post's comment section swooned over the man and told the woman to shoot her shot

A woman shared her campus crush. Images: Images: @bulela.sokoti

Source: TikTok

People often fall in love with others at first sight, captivated by an unexplained connection that transcends familiarity. A young woman found herself enchanted by a gentleman she spotted on campus, adoring how he carried himself.

A campus romance

TikTok user Bulela Sokoti, who uses the handle @bulela.sokoti on the social media platform, uploaded a video of a young white man she fell in love with who attends her tertiary institution.

The mystery man spoke to his friends outside, unaware he had a secret admirer metres away.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman showing her crush

A few social media users headed to the post's comment section to express their thoughts after seeing the person the woman instantly fell in love with from afar.

@zama_mathonsi said to Bulela:

"I love your taste in guys."

@mapasekachoshane6 shared their wise words in the comment section:

"My advice is you should look him in the eyes when you're passing him and smile. He will approach you, I promise you."

@anitacunds told the online community:

"He looks like the younger version of Leonardo DiCaprio."

@selaelosedumedi thought the young man looked like another international star:

"Bathong, Harry Styles."

@pisces.regina had a message they posted in the comment section:

"To all the white boys: How do you want to be approached by black ladies? I've been having a crush on this one white guy."

@yogie_baba shared with the online community:

"I once did this trend, and it trended to a point that my then-girlfriend saw it and dumped me."

