“Black Girl Magic”: SA Swoons Over Woman’s Video of Gorgeous New Doctors
- A local TikTok user shared a video of a group of new doctors celebrating their fantastic achievement
- The young medical practitioners were elegantly dressed and showed off their stunning beauty
- Many members of the online community took to the comment section to share compliments and congratulatory messages
It's that time of year when students across various fields celebrate their hard-earned achievements and step into new chapters of their lives.
Among them, a group of young doctors has not only earned admiration for their accomplishments but also stunned people with their remarkable beauty.
Beauty and brains steal the show
When it comes to celebrating young doctors, South Africans are the best to do it.
Using the handle @thi_m21, a TikTokker uploaded a video on the social media platform showing a group of beautiful young women celebrating their achievement of entering the medical field.
The women stole the show in their gorgeous dresses and jolly spirits.
"Oh, how I love being a black woman," the TikTok user wrote.
Watch the video below:
Doctors make hearts skip a beat
A few local social media users headed to the post's comment section to compliment the newest medical practitioners and comment on their beauty.
@queenlizbaloyi told the online community:
"Black girls winning makes me so happy. For real."
After seeing the video, @mphomashego503 stated with love:
"The definition of black girl magic."
@nh.eth humorously shared:
"I suddenly feel unwell and think I need a doctor."
In awe of the women's beauty, @lebothobejane said:
"Such hot doctors."
@thando____ added in the comments:
"I'm proud of every single one of you gorgeous ladies."
@thembe_sibiya said to app users:
"The black women content we need on the timeline."
Source: Briefly News
