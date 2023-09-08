A young woman doctor's recent revelation about the challenges of her profession has struck a chord with the nation

She shed light on the difficulties faced by doctors in a healthcare system grappling with understaffing, treating criminals and resource shortages

Mzansi showed her support as this story serves as a reminder of the dedication and resilience required in the medical field

A young doctor shared a video of the hardships of working in medicine in South Africa. Images: @drkwanele/TikTok.

A courageous young woman has recently opened up about the hardships she faces as a doctor in South Africa.

Doctor's shares video

The young doctor known as @drkwanele on TikTok shared a video on what she goes through when treating patients. South Africa's healthcare system has long grappled with issues like understaffing, overcrowded hospitals, and inadequate resources. For young medical professionals, these challenges become deeply personal battles as they work tirelessly to save lives amidst these obstacles.

The young doctor's candid revelations on social media have struck a chord with South Africans. Her story highlights the sacrifices made by doctors, who often work exhausting hours, endure emotionally draining situations, and face a constant fear of burnout.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi offers support

As South Africans rally behind this young woman doctor, they hope that her voice will bring about positive change in the healthcare sector, ensuring that doctors receive the support and resources they need to provide quality care to the nation.

People flocked to the comment section:

@anne said:

"Eish, I can't imagine. I'm thinking of a female legal aid lawyer who has to defend his case because he has a right to free legal representation."

@Saz commented:

"Just do your job. Forget the rest."

@Anonymous Author shared:

"This is why I couldn't do medicine."

@mpilonhle_khumo encouraged:

"Take your time."

@Diamond Reitumetse Catsha said:

"You are so real. I love your content."

