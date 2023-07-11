A young woman has embarked on an inspiring journey to fulfil her dream of becoming a doctor

A young lady shares the journey of how she pushed through to study medicine.

A young woman has shared her inspiring journey of achieving her dream of becoming a doctor.

Tsholofelo Thamae faced initial setbacks after matriculation, where she didn't qualify to study medicine but remained persistent in achieving her dream. In a video posted on TikTok, she explained her journey in studying medicine. In 2018, she seized the opportunity to study nursing and embarked on a path that would eventually lead her to medicine.

After two years of diligent study and hard work, the young woman decided to pursue her true passion for medicine. She applied internally to transition from nursing to medicine, knowing it would require more dedication and effort. Her unwavering commitment paid off when, in 2020, she received the life-changing news of her acceptance into medicine.

Mzansi, inspired by her determination to reach her goals

Her inspiring journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and never giving up on one's dreams. Despite encountering obstacles along the way, she remained steadfast and refused to let setbacks define her path.

Peeps loved her commitment and flocked to the comment section and said:

@Onkemetse Malope said:

"My dream journey. My life science teacher said its impossible but now i believe that one day ill be living my dreams.Thank you, im truly inspired."

@Cirhakazi commented:

"I wanted to do medice after 4 years of nursing. when i heared i wont be credited i will have to start at first year I said never ."

@Lejoy said:

"I'm so glad I saw your video you just gave me hope again."

@Me.eey commented:

"When you applied from 2nd year nursing which year did you start in medicine?"

@Sambulo_Zweilhle said:

"Motivated."

@melanin commented:

"Love and light black child."

@Bontle said:

"You inspire me."

